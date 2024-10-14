Cartilage damage has long been a significant challenge in joint medicine. Once it’s lost, the road often leads to joint replacement or chronic pain, with no natural way for the body to regenerate it. However, a team of scientists at Northwestern University may have found a way to change that, offering hope that we might one day grow our own cartilage.

In a study published in PNAS Applied Biological Sciences, the researchers revealed promising clues about how knee cartilage could potentially be rebuilt using a polymer scaffold. “When cartilage becomes damaged or breaks down over time, it can significantly impact people’s health and mobility,” said Samuel Stupp, the study’s lead researcher, in a university statement. “The problem is that in adult humans, cartilage does not have the ability to heal itself.”

Cartilage loss is widespread, with a 2015 study estimating that seven million Americans were living with at least one replaced knee, hip, or both by 2010. This number has only increased over the years, reflecting the growing need for innovative solutions in joint care.

The key to this breakthrough lies in a specially designed polymer scaffold made from hyaluronic acid and a bioactive peptide, both enhanced with nano signals that trick the body into regenerating cartilage. Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the body, creates a viscous environment for new cartilage cells to grow. The bioactive peptide—a chain of amino acids—holds the structure in place and remains stable even after being injected in a liquid form.

The study’s initial trials were conducted on sheep, whose joint structure and cartilage regeneration closely resemble humans. Sheep, like humans, experience slow cartilage repair, making them ideal test subjects. The polymer scaffold showed positive results in promoting cartilage growth over time in the sheep, bringing hope that similar outcomes could be achieved in human joints.

The benefits of growing natural cartilage go beyond durability. Knee replacements, especially for older patients, carry increased surgical risks. A non-surgical, regenerative solution could be life-changing for individuals who are not eligible for surgery.

Moreover, stimulating the body’s natural cartilage production avoids the complications associated with artificial implants, such as immune responses or reactions to foreign materials. With the growing awareness of the risks associated with cobalt-based metal-on-metal hip replacements—like metallosis and cobalt poisoning—natural cartilage regeneration presents a much safer, long-term alternative.

Stupp and his team are also researching “dancing molecules,” another approach to stimulate cartilage production. While this research is still in early stages, it represents an exciting new frontier in regenerative medicine.

“Our new therapy can induce repair in a tissue that does not naturally regenerate,” Stupp explained. “We believe our treatment could address a serious unmet clinical need.” If successful, this breakthrough could revolutionize joint treatment, offering a future where cartilage damage no longer leads to permanent disability or invasive surgery.

