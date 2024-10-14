Our modern reliance on plastics has led to a significant environmental challenge. Despite their ubiquity in packaging and product design, plastics are incredibly resilient, and traditional recycling methods have proven less effective than once hoped. In response to the growing plastic waste problem, scientists are actively searching for more sustainable ways to manage the material.

One promising solution comes from researchers at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. According to a report by BGR, this team has developed “living plastic”—a material embedded with bacteria spores that can be activated to break down the plastic itself.

The bacteria in question, Bacillus subtilis, are in a dormant spore form within the plastic, meaning they can survive the harsh conditions of plastic manufacturing. The researchers combined these spores with PCL (polycaprolactone), a biodegradable plastic, to create containers that function like regular plastic but have the potential to self-decompose.

When activated, these bacteria secrete an enzyme called lipase BC, which breaks down the plastic. The bacteria can be triggered in two ways. The fastest method is exposure to heavy metal ions, which activates the bacteria and leads to the breakdown of the plastic within six to seven days. Alternatively, surface abrasion or composting can initiate the process, taking about 25 to 30 days to decompose the material—still significantly faster than the 55 days it takes for regular PCL plastic to break down into smaller particles.

This innovative approach could drastically reduce the future buildup of plastic waste, providing a cleaner and more sustainable solution. The research team has also experimented with other commercial plastics, such as PBS (polybutylene succinate), PBAT (polybutylene adipate-co-terephthalate), PLA (polylactic acid), PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), and even PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which are commonly used in manufacturing. Even after grinding down these plastics, the bacteria retained their ability to activate and degrade the material.

This breakthrough offers hope in the fight against the global microplastic crisis. While the full-scale adoption of such technology may take time, it represents a significant step forward in reducing plastic waste. In the meantime, opting for plastic-free alternatives remains a healthier and more environmentally friendly choice.

By Impact Lab