It’s 2028, and you’ve been driving your electric vehicle (EV) for a year. The transition has been smoother than expected—your battery has never died mid-trip, and convenient charging stations are readily available, thanks to the now-robust U.S. charging network.

At the dawn of the 20th century, electric vehicles were more popular than gasoline-powered cars. However, by the 1930s, higher costs, slower speeds, shorter ranges, and the inconvenience of charging pushed EVs out of the market. At the time, environmental concerns weren’t top of mind for car buyers, but today we know that gasoline emissions contribute significantly to air pollution and climate change, accounting for roughly 16% of the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions. Transitioning away from gasoline is now critical for a sustainable future.

The good news is that the EV market has made a strong comeback in the 21st century. Today’s EVs can compete with gas-powered cars in terms of performance and cost, but they still lag behind in range and convenience. These gaps are preventing many drivers from making the switch. To understand what needs to change, let’s explore the history of EV charging and the emerging technologies that could make charging as convenient as filling up a gas tank.

As of 2023, over 70 EV models are available in the U.S., and consumers are buying them in record numbers. In 2023 alone, 1.2 million EVs were sold, a massive increase from just 50,000 in 2013. However, EVs still make up less than 8% of all new cars sold in the U.S., with most buyers opting for gas-powered vehicles. One major concern is “range anxiety”—the fear that an EV’s battery will die before reaching a destination or a charging port. The inconvenience of finding charging stations also holds many back from adopting EVs.

To encourage more EV adoption, automakers are focusing on two key areas: improving battery capacity and increasing the number of charging stations. A decade ago, the median range of an EV was about 80 miles per charge. By 2023, this had increased to 270 miles, with more than 30 models offering ranges over 300 miles. Although this doesn’t quite match the 400-mile range of a gas-powered car, the average American drives fewer than 40 miles a day, meaning many drivers could get by charging their EVs just once a week.

For those with home charging stations, the process is potentially more convenient than stopping for gas—plugging in overnight eliminates the worry of running out of power. However, not all drivers can charge at home. Around 33% of Americans live in homes that aren’t suited for EV charging, and some may drive more than their battery can handle in a day. Others might simply forget to charge overnight, leading to a scramble the next morning.

In these cases, drivers need reliable access to public charging stations. Unfortunately, while the U.S. now has about 72,000 public charging stations, most are concentrated in urban areas. This uneven distribution is a major barrier to EV adoption, with 36% of Americans living more than two miles from a charging station. A recent Pew survey found that drivers in these areas are less likely to consider buying an EV.

Even when charging stations are accessible, most are Level 2 chargers, which take 4-10 hours to charge a typical EV battery to 80%—a long wait compared to the few minutes it takes to fill a gas tank. To match the convenience of gas stations, the U.S. needs more fast-charging stations, known as direct current fast charging (DCFC) ports, which can charge a battery to 80% in 20-60 minutes.

Fortunately, the expansion of fast-charging infrastructure is underway. According to a Bloomberg analysis of Department of Energy data, the U.S. added 704 new fast-charging stations in just the second quarter of 2024, a 9% increase in three months. If this pace continues, fast-charging stations could outnumber gas stations by 2032—but growth rates are expected to accelerate, meaning this milestone could be reached even sooner.

The Biden administration’s $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program is helping fuel this expansion by subsidizing up to 80% of the cost to build, operate, and maintain fast-charging stations along major highways. As of August 2024, NEVI funding had contributed to 17 charging stations across eight states, with plans in place to add 2,800 fast-charging ports at over 700 locations nationwide.

Sara Rafalson, executive VP at charging station operator EVgo Inc., emphasized the growing demand for fast charging: “We’re seeing demand for fast charging skyrocket. We’re continuing to build bigger and bigger stations because we need to keep up with that demand.”

The U.S. is rapidly expanding its EV charging infrastructure, paving the way for more drivers to transition away from gas-powered cars. As more fast-charging stations are built, range anxiety will become a thing of the past, and the convenience of driving electric will rival that of traditional vehicles. With continued advancements in battery technology and government support, the future of electric vehicles looks bright.

