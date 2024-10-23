A groundbreaking treatment for Type 2 diabetes may eliminate the need for insulin injections, offering new hope for patients. In a recent clinical trial, 86% of participants were able to stop using insulin after just a few weeks of therapy. The promising results were presented at the United European Gastroenterology’s annual conference.

The innovative treatment combines an existing drug, semaglutide, with a novel procedure known as re-cellularization via electroporation therapy (ReCET). Semaglutide, a medication used to mimic the effects of the GLP-1 hormone, helps regulate blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes patients. ReCET, performed via endoscopy, delivers small electrical pulses to the stomach’s mucosal lining, improving the body’s sensitivity to naturally-occurring insulin.

Celine Busch, a PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Center, led a trial involving 14 participants aged 28 to 75. Each patient first underwent the ReCET procedure, followed by a strict two-week liquid diet. According to a study published in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, 12 out of 14 participants remained insulin-free at 6- and 12-month follow-ups, maintaining healthy blood glucose levels. Only one participant reacted negatively to semaglutide, while no serious side effects were observed in others.

The therapy offers significant advantages over traditional insulin injections, which require frequent doses and strict patient compliance. Semaglutide, though injectable, simplifies the management of blood sugar levels and reduces the burden on patients compared to insulin.

Busch and her team are now testing the treatment in a larger controlled trial, EMINENT-2, which will include a placebo to further evaluate its effectiveness. If successful, this new therapy could transform the management of Type 2 diabetes and significantly improve patients’ quality of life.

