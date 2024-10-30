Have you ever wondered if a robotic duplicate of yourself—with a similar face, hair, and expressions—could one day exist? Hiroshi Ishiguro, a Japanese inventor, has turned this idea into a reality. Over the past 18 years, he has developed six robotic clones of himself. His latest creation, Geminoid HI-6, is an eerily accurate replica of Ishiguro, mirroring his appearance and even replicating his facial expressions.

Currently displayed at Osaka University, the Geminoid HI-6 goes beyond appearances. Ishiguro has equipped it with a large language model, plus knowledge from ten of his books and numerous media interviews. “This version is conversational,” explains Ishiguro. Originally, he used the robot to deliver lectures in his absence. Now, however, it can engage with audiences and respond to questions after a lecture, enhancing the sense of interaction and presence.

Crafted with silicone skin to achieve a realistic human touch, Geminoid HI-6 cannot yet walk but may soon gain mobility as researchers work on a biped mechanism. While the robot’s voice doesn’t perfectly mimic Ishiguro’s, it aims to sound like a natural human voice, even if it has an unfamiliar accent. Achieving lifelike qualities remains Ishiguro’s priority, as he envisions a future where humanoid robots play a common role in our social lives. He has previously introduced “Erica,” a front-desk android that can either be remotely controlled or interact with visitors autonomously, showcasing this direction.

Ishiguro emphasizes that feeling a sense of closeness to a robot could be crucial for developing meaningful interactions. His goal isn’t just to make these machines look human; he wants us to accept them as social companions. Through such creations, he hopes to explore deep questions about human presence: Can it be transferred remotely? Can androids ultimately exceed human interaction? With a compact design featuring pneumatic actuators and an external power supply, Geminoid HI-6 represents a blend of plastic and metal built to understand human nature better.

For Ishiguro, the purpose of creating these “Geminoids” extends beyond novelty. His research uses these robots to delve into human psychology and interaction, leveraging engineering, cognitive science, and neuroscience to unlock the secrets of human presence and social acceptance in a robotic world.

