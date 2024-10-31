The European Union has allocated $55.1 million (€51 million) to support the development of two tidal energy farms in France, marking a significant step in renewable energy. The funding, provided through the EU Innovation Fund, has been awarded to HydroQuest, a French tidal energy company, and Normandie Hydroliennes, a tidal energy developer.

HydroQuest, in partnership with renewable energy firm Qair, will use the funding to establish the 17.5-MW FloWatt tidal farm, expected to launch in 2026. Normandie Hydroliennes will develop a 12-MW NH1 tidal farm featuring four turbines, slated for completion in 2028. This initiative is part of a larger effort by the European Commission to support 85 net-zero projects across 18 countries, granting €4.8 billion ($5.19 billion) in the Innovation Fund’s largest round of funding since its inception.

Advancing France’s Green Energy Vision

As climate change remains a critical global issue, Europe and France are pressing forward with their 2030 mandates aimed at drastically reducing carbon emissions through ecological and energy transitions. While wind and solar power have contributed to diminishing dependence on fossil fuels, their intermittent nature underscores the need for consistent and reliable renewable energy sources like tidal power.

According to Ocean Energy Europe, tidal energy offers a unique solution, harnessing the Moon’s gravitational forces to generate fully predictable electricity from ocean currents. France’s vast tidal energy reserves—estimated at 5 GW—are seen as a promising path to bolster energy independence. This submerged technology also offers significant environmental advantages, as it generates power without visual, sound, or maritime disruptions, while supporting local economies by stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies. By 2030, the tidal energy sector is projected to create 6,000 new jobs in France, building a cleaner, resilient economy.

Milestone Projects in Tidal Energy Development

HydroQuest and Qair’s FloWatt tidal farm, to be located at Raz-Blanchard in Normandy, will use HydroQuest’s HQ 2.5 hydro turbines, developed in partnership with French industrial, scientific, and academic entities. The design of the HQ 2.5 builds on the success of a previous 1-MW test project at Paimpol-Bréhat (2019-2021), where it demonstrated reliability with a 100 percent availability rate. This new generation turbine is optimized for efficiency, durability, and longevity, with a projected lifespan of 25 years.

FloWatt’s pilot farm will feature seven HQ 2.5 turbines manufactured in Cherbourg by CMN, producing a total capacity of 17.5 MW, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes. This project represents a critical step in expanding tidal energy infrastructure and shows the potential of tidal energy to become a major player in the renewable energy mix.

With these EU-backed initiatives, France continues to pave the way toward a green future, leveraging tidal energy’s potential to help meet its climate goals and fuel regional economic growth.

By Impact Lab