Austrian wingsuit pilot Peter Salzmann has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in human flight, setting new world records with a nearly six-minute, engine-free flight using only a wingsuit foil. The record-breaking feat took place on October 24, when Salzmann made a daring jump from the scenic Jungfrau mountain in Switzerland, a location renowned for its breathtaking views.

Teaming up with Red Bull for this ambitious challenge, Salzmann’s flight lasted an impressive 5 minutes and 56 seconds, making it the longest BASE jump flight time ever recorded. He also achieved the longest BASE jump distance, traveling a remarkable 7.77 miles (12.5 kilometers) during the descent.

Additionally, the jump’s altitude difference—11,161 feet (3,402 meters)—set a new record for the biggest BASE jump, from start to landing, according to Red Bull’s official announcement.

The incredible achievement was the result of nearly three years of planning and collaboration with wingsuit foil developer Andreas Podlipnik. Salzmann and Podlipnik worked closely with the engineering team at Red Bull Advanced Technologies to design and perfect the wingsuit foil, which was critical to the success of the record-breaking jump.

This daring achievement highlights not only Salzmann’s unparalleled skill and courage but also the cutting-edge technology and engineering that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in extreme sports and human flight.

By Impact Lab