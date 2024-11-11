A groundbreaking advancement in electromagnetic shielding has been made by a research team led by Dr. Byeongjin Park and Dr. Sang Bok Lee at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS). They have developed the world’s first ultra-thin film composite material that absorbs over 99% of electromagnetic waves across a wide range of frequency bands, including 5G/6G, WiFi, and autonomous driving radar— all from a single material.

This revolutionary material, measuring less than 0.5 mm thick, features an extraordinary reflectance of under 1% and an impressive absorbance rate of over 99% across three distinct frequency bands. The ability to absorb such a wide spectrum of electromagnetic waves simultaneously is a major breakthrough, addressing a range of technological challenges in electronic devices.

Electromagnetic waves emitted by electronic devices can create significant interference, negatively affecting the performance of nearby equipment. To combat this, electromagnetic shielding materials are essential in modern electronics. Traditional shielding materials, however, often reflect more than 90% of incoming waves, leading to low absorbance rates of around 10%. Additionally, most conventional materials are only effective within a single frequency band.

The KIMS team’s innovative composite material solves these issues by efficiently absorbing electromagnetic waves across multiple frequency bands, preventing interference from disrupting the performance of sensitive devices. This new material is particularly valuable for next-generation technologies, such as 5G/6G communications, autonomous driving systems, and wireless devices like WiFi routers.

What makes this material particularly remarkable is its combination of thinness, flexibility, and durability. Despite being less than half a millimeter thick, the material remains incredibly effective at absorbing electromagnetic waves, even after thousands of folds. This durability makes it an ideal solution for use in next-generation rollable phones, flexible electronics, and wearable devices, setting a new standard for electromagnetic protection in these compact, flexible technologies.

The KIMS team’s breakthrough stems from their innovative approach to material engineering. They developed a magnetic material by modifying the crystal structure of ferrite, enabling it to selectively absorb specific frequencies of electromagnetic waves. To optimize the material’s performance, they designed an ultra-thin polymer composite film and incorporated conductive patterns on its backside to precisely control the propagation of electromagnetic waves.

By fine-tuning the shape of these conductive patterns, the team achieved a significant reduction in the reflection of electromagnetic waves at specific frequencies. To further enhance its shielding capabilities, a layer of carbon nanotube thin film—known for its superior electromagnetic shielding properties—was added to the back of the material.

This pioneering development is set to revolutionize the field of electromagnetic shielding, offering a highly efficient and flexible solution to a problem that has long plagued the electronics industry. The KIMS team’s ultra-thin, multi-band absorbing material is a crucial step forward in minimizing electromagnetic interference, making it an essential component for the next generation of high-tech devices and smart systems.

