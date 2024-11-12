A new prototype water harvester developed by researchers at The Ohio State University is poised to offer a more efficient and portable way to extract drinking water from the air, especially in regions suffering from water scarcity. This innovative device, made from temperature-sensitive materials, could outperform traditional dehumidifiers by collecting more water from the atmosphere within 30 minutes and using roughly half the energy.

As more than 2 billion people around the world are estimated to lack access to clean drinking water, improving current methods of water collection could help make this vital resource more accessible, particularly in water-scarce regions. According to John LaRocco, lead author of the study and a research scientist in psychiatry at Ohio State University College of Medicine, access to clean water is not just essential for survival but also for improving national security, mental health, and sanitation.

Traditional atmospheric water harvesting technologies tend to be large, energy-intensive, and slow. In contrast, this new device leverages elastocaloric cooling, a technique that uses materials which change shape in response to temperature fluctuations, helping to reduce the energy needed for water extraction. This unique design makes the prototype compact and portable—small enough to fit inside a backpack, providing a potential solution for individuals and communities in need of clean water.

The team compared their prototype with a traditional desiccant wheel dehumidifier, which uses rotating cylinders lined with hydrophilic materials to trap and remove moisture from the air. In a series of 30-minute trials, they measured the energy consumption, heat generation, and water-harvesting efficiency of each system. The results showed that the new device outperformed the desiccant wheel system in both energy usage and water collection efficiency.

The study, published in the journal Technologies, also highlighted how the device can adapt to varying environmental conditions. For instance, the humidity level in a given location significantly impacts the effectiveness of water extraction. The researchers found that their prototype could scale dynamically to adjust to these changing conditions, making it more versatile than traditional systems.

“We believe our device’s modular nature gives it a significant advantage in a range of environments,” said co-author John Simonis, an undergraduate student in electrical and computer engineering. “In places like the Philippines, Indonesia, Haiti, or even Ohio, the system could achieve maximum efficiency if the humidity is right.”

While the device is capable of producing drinkable water, Simonis cautioned that because it’s made from 3D-printed materials, there may be some degradation over time. As a result, water harvested directly from the device may need to be heavily filtered to avoid ingesting microplastics. However, with the appropriate filtration, the water produced by the system could be made safe for drinking.

Currently, only about 0.5% of Earth’s water is freshwater, and much of it is increasingly at risk due to pollution, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts. As natural disasters and climate-related events continue to exacerbate water shortages worldwide, developing innovative ways to extract and purify water from the air could provide a crucial lifeline for marginalized populations in vulnerable areas.

The team emphasizes that scaling up the technology could have a profound impact on global water access. “We’re hoping that clean water for the rest of the world isn’t just a pipe dream,” LaRocco said, stressing the potential of the technology to support communities in need.

While the current prototype is designed for individual use, future developments could lead to larger systems capable of supporting entire households or communities. “We’re optimistic that we can expand this technology,” Simonis added. “It’s possible to build a much larger version that can extract as much water in a short amount of time while maintaining the same energy efficiency.”

With this innovative water harvester, the researchers are one step closer to making clean, accessible water a reality for people around the world.

