In a groundbreaking development, scientists have created a new “biocooperative” material derived from blood, which has shown great promise in repairing bones and could pave the way for personalized regenerative therapies. Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s Schools of Pharmacy and Chemical Engineering have harnessed the power of peptide molecules to guide key processes in natural tissue healing, creating living materials that enhance tissue regeneration. The research, published in Advanced Materials, marks a significant step forward in regenerative medicine.

Human tissues possess a remarkable ability to regenerate after injuries, especially when the damage is small. This healing process is complex and begins when liquid blood forms a solid regenerative hematoma (RH), a living microenvironment that consists of cells, macromolecules, and growth factors that work together to orchestrate regeneration. However, replicating this process in the laboratory has proven challenging due to its intricate nature.

The team at the University of Nottingham developed a novel approach by combining synthetic peptides with whole blood taken directly from the patient. This method creates a material that mimics the natural RH, using the body’s own cells and molecules to repair damaged tissues. The engineered material not only mirrors the regenerative environment but also enhances its functional and structural properties.

The newly created material is versatile, as it can be easily assembled, manipulated, and even 3D printed while maintaining essential functions of the natural RH, such as platelet activity, generation of growth factors, and recruitment of healing cells. This process is crucial for repairing damaged tissues effectively.

In animal models, the team successfully demonstrated that this biocooperative material could repair bone using the animal’s own blood. According to Alvaro Mata, Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Biomaterials at the University of Nottingham and lead author of the study, “For years, scientists have been attempting to recreate the natural regenerative environment, but its complexity has made this a difficult task. Our approach works with biology, rather than trying to recreate it from scratch.”

This innovative “biocooperative” approach opens up new possibilities for the development of regenerative materials by utilizing and enhancing the body’s natural healing mechanisms. By incorporating the processes that have evolved over time, this technique offers a more natural and effective solution for tissue repair and regeneration.

Dr. Cosimo Ligorio, co-author of the study, highlighted the potential of using blood, a resource readily available and virtually free, to create regenerative implants. “The possibility of safely and easily turning people’s blood into highly regenerative implants is incredibly exciting. Blood can be obtained in large quantities from patients, and our goal is to create a toolkit that allows for the rapid transformation of blood into rich, accessible, and customizable regenerative implants in a clinical setting.”

This research has opened new doors for personalized regenerative therapies, offering a promising alternative to traditional synthetic approaches, and bringing the potential for more effective treatments for bone injuries and other tissue-related conditions.

By Impact Lab