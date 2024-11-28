A Chinese startup, Shanmu, is redefining personal health monitoring with its innovative gadget, the S1. Designed to fit inside your toilet bowl, this iPhone-sized device scans urine samples to provide early detection of diseases and personalized health insights—all from the comfort of your home.

The Shenzhen-based company, specializing in micro medical robots, developed the S1 using in-house digital microfluidic chip technology combined with AI analysis. It has already gained recognition as a 2025 CES Digital Health Honoreeand secured seed funding from multiple venture capital firms this year.

The S1 is described as the world’s first ultra-miniaturized, fully automated home medical robot designed for placement inside a toilet bowl. Here’s how it works:

Urine Analysis: Users simply urinate on the device. Sample Processing: With just 1 microliter of urine, the S1 conducts a comprehensive analysis within 10 minutes. Results Delivery: Data is sent to the companion app on your smartphone, displaying detailed health insights.

Equipped with a multi-spectral sensor chip, the S1 tracks 10 health markers, including:

Kidney and Liver Health: Urine sugar, creatinine, protein, and ketone bodies.

Urine sugar, creatinine, protein, and ketone bodies. Metabolic Balance: pH levels and specific gravity for assessing acid-base and water balance.

pH levels and specific gravity for assessing acid-base and water balance. Inflammation Markers: Nitrites, white blood cells, and occult blood for detecting infections.

Advanced Features

Durability: The S1 is rated IPX7 waterproof and features a medical-grade anti-fouling coating to prevent contamination.

The S1 is rated IPX7 waterproof and features a medical-grade anti-fouling coating to prevent contamination. Battery Life: It operates for up to two months per charge.

It operates for up to two months per charge. Replaceable Consumables: Internal components last six months and are easily replaceable.

Internal components last six months and are easily replaceable.

The S1’s companion app tracks data for multiple users, making it an ideal health companion for families or individuals with chronic conditions. It offers explanations for abnormal readings, empowering proactive health management.

While Shanmu has yet to reveal pricing or subscription details, all eyes are on CES 2025 in January, where the S1 will officially debut. If successful, this cutting-edge device could transform how families monitor and manage their health, offering an unprecedented level of convenience and early intervention capabilities.

By Impact Lab