The US Army is taking a bold step toward revolutionizing battlefield logistics by awarding Raytheon a contract to develop a directed energy wireless power system. This innovative technology aims to eliminate the reliance on fuel and battery supply chains by transmitting energy directly where it’s needed using high-energy microwave beams.

Military logistics are a daunting challenge, with every soldier representing the end of a long supply chain. Fuel, batteries, food, and ammunition are essential but difficult to maintain in forward positions. Modern soldiers carry up to 140 pounds of gear, much of it consisting of batteries for electronic equipment. Heavy and cumbersome, these batteries are often discarded as quickly as possible.

Vehicles and advanced systems like directed energy weapons also depend heavily on fuel and power. Securing supply lines and deploying convoys creates vulnerabilities, particularly for concealed forward units. As a result, the Army is seeking alternatives to traditional energy delivery methods to improve operational efficiency and reduce risks.

Raytheon’s solution builds on the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Strategy. The system uses high-energy coherent microwaves to transmit power from secure generators to forward positions, where the energy is converted back into electricity. This eliminates the need for extensive fuel and battery supply chains, enabling soldiers and equipment to operate without relying on regular resupplies.

The concept of wireless power isn’t new. Nikola Tesla envisioned it in the late 19th century, and Raytheon’s William Brown advanced it in the 1950s by demonstrating how microwaves could transmit power. In 1975, a test successfully transmitted 475 watts of microwave energy over a mile, achieving 54% efficiency. While past efforts were limited, advancements in technology now make long-range energy beaming a viable solution.

Raytheon’s system promises multiple benefits:

Reduced Logistics Burden: Directly powers sensors and forward-deployed equipment, reducing the demand for fuel and generators. Enhanced Security: Eliminates the need for fuel convoys, which can expose forward units. Dual Functionality: The microwave beam can also serve as a secure communication channel. Safety Measures: Proper frequency selection ensures the beams are safe for humans and animals.

While vehicles with fossil fuel engines will still need refueling, the system’s ability to directly power electronic equipment significantly lightens the logistics load.

“Wireless power and data can provide enhanced capability in the future manned and unmanned teaming battle space,” said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. “This is extremely important in highly contested threat environments where operations are challenged.”

By leveraging wireless energy transmission, the Army aims to streamline battlefield operations and enhance efficiency in contested environments. If successful, Raytheon’s system could mark a significant milestone in military innovation, redefining how energy is delivered and utilized in the field.

