Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane is poised to make history with its first mission, SSC Demo-1, slated for launch “no earlier than May 2025.” Initially designed for resupply missions, Dream Chaser is set to evolve into a crewed vehicle capable of transporting astronauts to low-Earth orbit (LEO). Sierra Space proudly describes it as “the only commercial runway-capable spaceplane,” a groundbreaking achievement in space exploration.

“The Dream Chaser spaceplane is the first-ever winged commercial spaceplane that will open shared access to space and foster international collaboration for all humankind,” said Sierra Space. “Our multi-mission spaceplane fleet will not only carry cargo but also crew to LEO and can be customized for both domestic and international customers, supporting global operations.”

The Dream Chaser will lift off from the US Space Force’s Cape Canaveral launch site in Florida. The first flight will feature the Dream Chaser spaceplane, Tenacity (also known as DC-100), which will operate uncrewed. Its mission will include transporting essential supplies like food, water, and scientific experiments. A second cargo variant, Reverence(DC-102), is also in development.

The majority of early missions will focus on Tenacity, which has already secured at least three resupply missions with NASA. In total, there will be at least seven uncrewed missions, marking a significant milestone for the Dream Chaser program. The spaceplane has the capacity to carry over six tonnes of pressurized and unpressurized cargo, making it a vital asset for both commercial and governmental missions.

Measuring approximately 30 feet in length, Dream Chaser is designed for “gentle 1.5G runway landings,” an essential feature for returning fragile cargo, such as sensitive science experiments, safely to Earth. The spaceplane will be launched atop a Vulcan Centaur rocket before gliding back to Earth, landing on a runway like a conventional airplane. This unique landing capability distinguishes Dream Chaser from other spacecraft, offering a safer and more reliable option for returning valuable cargo and research.

In the coming years, Dream Chaser promises to play a pivotal role in space logistics and exploration, further solidifying Sierra Space’s position at the forefront of the commercial space industry.

