In a groundbreaking development that could significantly impact the fight against climate change, chemical engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a new catalyst capable of converting methane gas into valuable polymers. Methane, while less abundant than carbon dioxide, is far more potent in trapping heat in the atmosphere, contributing to about 15% of global temperature rise. This makes methane a critical target for greenhouse gas reduction efforts.

Michael Strano, senior author of the study, emphasized the dual challenge of dealing with methane: “It’s a source of carbon, and we want to keep it out of the atmosphere but also turn it into something useful.” Given methane’s potency as a greenhouse gas, developing a method to capture and convert it is essential to mitigating climate change. The new catalyst developed by the MIT team operates at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, making it feasible for deployment in areas with high methane emissions, such as power plants, landfills, and cattle farms.

Lead authors of the study, Daniel Lundberg and Jimin Kim, highlighted the potential economic advantages of their new catalyst compared to traditional methods that require extreme temperatures and high pressures. Historically, converting methane into other useful compounds has been challenging due to the high energy demands of the process.

To overcome this hurdle, the researchers developed a hybrid catalyst that combines a zeolite (an inexpensive and widely available mineral) with a naturally occurring enzyme called alcohol oxidase. While previous research has demonstrated that zeolites can convert methane into carbon dioxide, the MIT team’s new approach focuses on transforming methane into more valuable, usable compounds without requiring high energy input.

The catalyst facilitates a two-step reaction. First, the zeolite converts methane into methanol. Then, the alcohol oxidase enzyme processes the methanol into formaldehyde. A key benefit of this method is that it also generates hydrogen peroxide, which replenishes the zeolite, allowing the reaction to continue indefinitely and providing a continuous oxygen supply for the conversion process.

The practical applications of this new catalyst are vast. After producing formaldehyde, the researchers demonstrated that by adding urea—a nitrogen-containing compound—they could create urea-formaldehyde, a resin-like polymer commonly used in the production of products such as particle board and textiles. This opens up exciting possibilities for utilizing methane as a raw material for sustainable manufacturing.

The team also envisions applying the catalyst in natural gas transportation systems. By implementing the catalyst within pipelines, it could generate a polymer that seals cracks, which are a major source of methane leaks. Additionally, the catalyst could be used as a coating on surfaces exposed to methane, enabling polymers to be collected for further processing and manufacturing.

Looking beyond methane, Strano’s lab is also exploring catalysts that could capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and combine it with nitrate to produce urea. This urea could then be mixed with the formaldehyde generated by the new catalyst, creating a closed-loop system for utilizing greenhouse gases. This sustainable cycle could potentially transform how we think about waste gases, turning them into valuable materials that help reduce climate impact.

Damien Debecker, a professor from the University of Louvain in Belgium, praised the team’s use of hybrid catalysis, combining enzymes with artificial catalysts. According to Debecker, this approach “opens new perspectives for running complex reactions in a more efficient manner,” marking a significant advancement in catalysis research, even though he was not involved in the study.

The development of this innovative hybrid catalyst represents not only a promising method for managing methane emissions but also a step toward creating valuable materials from one of the most potent greenhouse gases. By making the conversion of methane into useful products more efficient and economically viable, this breakthrough could play a key role in reducing methane’s impact on global warming while promoting sustainable industry practices.

By Impact Lab