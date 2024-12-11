Trexo Robotics has reached an incredible milestone, helping children take more than 100 million steps with its groundbreaking robotic brace. The device, designed to support children with disabilities, enables them to gain strength, endurance, and proper gait patterns. It has been a transformative tool for kids with a variety of conditions, including cerebral palsy, spinal muscular atrophy, muscular dystrophy, stroke, brain injury, hemi- and paraplegia, spinal cord injuries, Rett syndrome, and other neuromuscular disorders.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Manmeet Maggu and CTO Rahul Udasi in Ontario, Canada, Trexo Robotics was born out of a personal mission to help Maggu’s nephew. The company’s innovative brace customizes each child’s gait and adjusts over time to match the child’s progress. The device can modify gait patterns, step speed, weight-bearing capacity, and level of support, adapting to the evolving needs of each user. Additionally, Trexo’s brace offers two operational modes: endurance and strength training, ensuring that the child’s specific therapeutic needs are met.

“For many of these kids, they were told they would never take a step. Every single one of these 100 million steps tells a different story—one of courage, progress, and hope,” said Maggu. “This milestone is made up of countless special moments, each representing improved strength, better health, and brighter possibilities.”

Udasi shared his perspective on the achievement, noting, “The 100 million steps milestone was not something we thought about as a goal. We wanted kids to take as many steps as they could. It’s amazing to see each child, starting with just one step, work toward their own personal goals, adding up to this unbelievable number.”

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Trexo will hold a special event in Toronto on December 6, 2024. The event will honor the children, parents, and community members who have played a pivotal role in making this milestone possible. The celebration will feature the Trexo robotic legs walking independently, heartfelt speeches, and a surprise from one of the Trexo users, among other special moments.

Looking ahead, Trexo Robotics has set its sights on even greater accomplishments. The company aims to reach 500 million steps, an ambitious goal that, according to Trexo, is equivalent to walking to the moon.

“These numbers are mind-boggling, and exciting because of what they mean for the kids,” said Jenn Horowitz, Head of Marketing at Trexo. “For now though, this moment is a time to pause, reflect, and celebrate the tremendous impact we’ve made.”

As Trexo Robotics continues to transform the lives of children with disabilities, this milestone is a reminder of the hope and progress that can be achieved when innovation and compassion intersect.

By Impact Lab