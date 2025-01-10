Voyant Photonics has officially launched its Carbon FMCW lidar sensor, a cutting-edge solution designed to provide affordable, high-performance lidar on a chip. This new sensor, developed for applications in industrial automation, robotics, and security, offers solid-state beam steering and high-resolution, millimeter-precision detection. The company aims to push the boundaries of machine perception with a sensor that delivers advanced capabilities at a disruptive price point.

At the heart of the Carbon sensor is a silicon photonic chip that is small enough to fit on a fingernail. Despite its compact size, the Carbon sensor offers high-resolution, real-time object detection and the ability to perform static and dynamic segmentation at distances of up to 200 meters (656 feet). Voyant integrated optics directly onto the lidar photonic integrated circuit (PIC), which allows for better performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional lidar technologies.

The Carbon sensor is part of Voyant’s broader vision to make lidar accessible and scalable for a range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, drones, robotics, and factory automation. The New York City-based company, founded in 2018 by researchers from Cornell and Columbia universities, has already raised over $20 million in funding to support its innovative sensor development.

One of the standout features of the Carbon sensor is its use of Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)technology. Unlike traditional Time-of-Flight (ToF) lidar, which measures distance by timing how long it takes for a laser pulse to bounce back, FMCW lidar can measure velocity in addition to distance, reflectivity, and intensity. This provides 4D capability, offering real-time, instantaneous velocity data for each point in the lidar scan.

This added dimension of data is particularly valuable for vehicle ego-positioning in environments where GPS signals are unavailable, such as indoor spaces or areas with poor satellite visibility. The combination of distance, reflectivity, and velocity data enables more accurate machine perception and could even reduce the reliance on costly inertial measurement units (IMUs).

FMCW lidar technology is gaining traction across various industries, particularly in robotics. Recently, SiLC Technologies garnered investment from Honda Xcelerator Ventures to advance its FMCW lidar development, citing improvements in machine vision algorithms as a key benefit.

Weighing just 250 grams (8.8 ounces), the Carbon sensor is lightweight yet robust, designed to withstand the rigors of industrial and outdoor environments. It is IP67 rated, providing full protection against dust and water, and is built to endure shock and vibration. This durability makes the Carbon sensor ideal for a range of challenging conditions.

The sensor is also immune to sunlight interference, a common challenge for traditional ToF lidars, particularly during sunrise and sunset. Additionally, Carbon’s advanced capabilities make it resistant to “blooming” caused by highly reflective objects, such as retroreflectors found on street signs, safety vests, and traffic cones. These objects often overwhelm legacy ToF lidar systems, but the Carbon sensor handles them with ease.

The Carbon sensor offers camera-level resolution, with a native 128 lines per frame. This resolution, combined with the instantaneous velocity measurements, allows for precise detection and tracking of moving objects up to 200 metersaway. Its field of view is 45° vertical and 90° horizontal, providing comprehensive coverage for a wide variety of applications.

Another significant advantage is its software-defined lidar (SDL) capability, which allows users to adjust settings such as frame rate and field of view in real time. This flexibility makes it easier to focus on specific areas of interest, ensuring that even small objects are detectable and classifiable when necessary.

The Carbon FMCW lidar sensor is available for order at a price of $1,490 per unit, with discounts available for volume orders. Voyant also offers a two-year warranty on each sensor. The company plans to showcase the Carbon sensor at CES 2025, where attendees can see the sensor in action at Booth 3175 in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility section of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Voyant’s Carbon lidar sensor is setting a new standard for affordability and performance in the lidar space, with the potential to transform industries from autonomous vehicles to robotics, drones, and beyond.

