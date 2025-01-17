WiRobotics, a South Korean company specializing in wearable robotics, is making waves at CES 2025 with its innovative exoskeleton, WIM (We Innovate Mobility), designed to revolutionize personal mobility and accessibility. With a focus on lightweight, flexible robotic solutions, WiRobotics aims to enhance the walking efficiency of its users while ensuring a high level of comfort and ease.

The WIM exoskeleton offers a range of modes tailored to a wide variety of user needs, from enhancing mobility for seniors to providing rehabilitation support for athletes. The device adapts seamlessly to its user, with settings that prioritize comfort, fitness, and support for daily activities.

Standby Mode – This mode allows for natural movement, offering no added resistance, and supports the user’s regular walking pattern. Assistance Mode – Ideal for individuals with mobility impairments, this mode reduces the energy required for leg movements, making walking up to 20 percent easier, which is especially helpful for seniors. Exercise Mode – For users looking to build strength and improve fitness, this mode introduces resistance, simulating walking through water, ideal for lower body muscle development. Basic Assistance Mode – A lighter version of Assistance Mode, designed for general fitness and routine activities.

This versatility ensures that WIM can adapt to different levels of mobility, whether it’s for enhancing everyday movement, improving physical fitness, or providing targeted support for those with limited mobility.

At just 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds), the WIM exoskeleton is lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it easy to integrate into everyday life. It features a compact, rechargeable motor and a replaceable battery compartment, allowing for convenient maintenance and long-term use. The device also comes with adjustable Velcro straps, ensuring a secure fit for users ranging from average height to individuals over two meters tall.

The design prioritizes ease of use, ensuring that users of varying physical conditions or ages can benefit from the device. Its user-friendly setup and versatility make it accessible for a wide range of applications—from elderly individuals needing assistance with walking to professionals requiring enhanced mobility for physically demanding jobs.

WiRobotics’ Jinseong Choi, Marketing Team Lead, highlighted the wide-reaching benefits of WIM across different groups. While the device is beneficial for individuals of all ages, it particularly shines for seniors and those with mobility impairments. In South Korea, WIM has also gained popularity among athletes for rehabilitation and rescue teams, including firefighters, who require enhanced mobility for physically strenuous tasks.

“Our goal is to create wearable robotics that are accessible to every customer,” Choi explained. “Whether it’s helping seniors with daily activities or supporting professionals in high-stakes jobs, WIM is versatile enough to meet various needs.”

Founded in June 2021, WiRobotics launched WIM in March 2023, and within just six months, the company sold over 600 units, primarily in South Korea. Following this early success, WiRobotics is now preparing for a global expansion, with plans to introduce WIM to markets in the United States and Europe by May 2025.

This expansion comes at a time when the global “age-tech” sector, which focuses on technologies designed to support aging populations, is experiencing rapid growth. As the world’s demographics shift toward an older population, innovations like WIM aim to promote health, independence, and fitness in seniors.

“Older adults will dominate society in just a few decades, and having these devices to promote health and well-being will be crucial in helping people thrive,” Choi concluded. “By developing technologies that support older generations, we can help them stay healthy, fit, and independent.”

WiRobotics’ WIM exoskeleton stands at the intersection of wearable technology and age-tech, offering a forward-thinking solution to the mobility challenges faced by aging populations and individuals with physical limitations. With its flexibility, ease of use, and innovative features, WIM is set to transform the way people move, enabling them to stay active, maintain independence, and improve overall quality of life. As WiRobotics continues its expansion and development, WIM is poised to make a lasting impact on the mobility and accessibility landscape, empowering users around the world to move more efficiently and comfortably.

