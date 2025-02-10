A team of chemists and microbiologists at Michigan State University has developed a groundbreaking all-optical method that can detect the natural vibrational frequencies produced by individual viruses, offering a novel way to identify them. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, demonstrates how light can be used to detect nanoparticle-scale objects, including viruses, by analyzing the resulting patterns of vibration.

Prior research had shown that when light is directed at tiny objects like nanoparticles, it causes them to vibrate slightly. The vibrations create unique patterns, which can be used to identify different materials. Inspired by this, the Michigan State team wondered if the technique could also be applied to biological agents like viruses and bacteria.

Through experiments that involved firing tiny amounts of light at viruses and bacteria on an extremely small scale, the researchers were able to observe the effects of single photons. Their results led to the discovery of a new technique called BioSonics spectroscopy, which uses light to detect the vibrations emitted by viruses. These vibrations occur at frequencies too high for the human ear to hear—1 million times higher than what humans can perceive.

When the team focused specifically on viruses, they found that each virus vibrated in its own distinct way, differing from other viruses and molecules tested. This means that BioSonics could be developed as a powerful sensor, capable of identifying viruses based on their unique vibrational signatures. Such sensors could even be used in devices that scan environments, detect viruses in the air, and identify them with precision.

Additionally, this technology holds promise for advancing virus research. By observing the individual vibrations of viruses, scientists could gain new insights into their behavior and activity. For example, BioSonics could be used to study the process of virus assembly, a phenomenon that remains poorly understood in the field of virology. This breakthrough could potentially lead to more effective ways of monitoring and understanding viruses at the molecular level.

By Impact Lab