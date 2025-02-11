A new breakthrough in wound healing could change the lives of millions of Americans struggling with chronic wounds. Researchers have developed a $1 bandage that, when activated with water, generates its own electrical field to promote faster healing. This innovative solution could offer a more affordable and effective treatment for those with persistent injuries like diabetic foot ulcers, which often lead to amputation and can cost tens of thousands of dollars to treat.

Chronic wounds affect about 2% of the U.S. population and are notoriously difficult to heal, often requiring ongoing treatment and causing serious complications. Current treatments, ranging from basic bandages to advanced therapies, are either ineffective or prohibitively expensive, with some therapies reaching upwards of $20,000 per wound.

The research team, led by experts from North Carolina State University, has created an electronics-free, water-powered dressing (WPED) that costs only $1 to produce. Published in Science Advances, this groundbreaking bandage uses magnesium and silver/silver chloride to generate a healing electrical field when activated by water, offering an accessible and affordable solution for chronic wound care.

“Our goal was to develop a far less expensive technology that accelerates healing in patients with chronic wounds,” says co-author Amay Bandodkar, assistant professor at NC State. “We also wanted the technology to be simple enough for at-home use, rather than something limited to clinical settings.”

The WPED’s innovative design allows it to function as a self-powered bandage. When water is applied to a special inlet pad, it activates a flexible, biocompatible battery that creates a mild electrical field. This field stimulates the wound bed, promoting healing by enhancing cell migration and tissue regeneration. A built-in “check pad” changes color to indicate when the bandage is fully activated and working.

Weighing just 290 milligrams, the bandage is only slightly heavier than a standard dressing. It can conform to irregular wound surfaces, ensuring that the electrical field is effectively directed from the edges of the wound toward its center. Co-first author Rajaram Kaveti explains, “In order to focus the electric field effectively, you want electrodes to be in contact with the patient at both the periphery and center of the wound itself.”

Unlike current electrical therapies that require bulky external equipment, this bandage operates independently and can provide electrical stimulation for anywhere between 30 minutes to over 7 hours, depending on factors like the wound type and environmental conditions.

In laboratory tests, the WPED demonstrated impressive durability across a range of temperatures and pressures. The bandage continued to function well across a broad temperature range, although higher temperatures did reduce its duration due to faster water evaporation. It also maintained its effectiveness under pressure, such as the weight placed on wounds from walking or standing, which is especially critical for patients with heel ulcers.

This new, cost-effective bandage could change the way chronic wounds are treated, offering a simple, affordable, and efficient solution to a long-standing medical challenge.

