NASA is collaborating with wildfire response teams to develop cutting-edge technologies that improve the effectiveness of aerial firefighting, particularly during nighttime operations. Drones, both remotely piloted and fully autonomous, could play a larger role in wildfire suppression by providing critical support for 24/7 firefighting efforts, even in low-visibility conditions.

Currently, aerial firefighting is limited to daylight hours or clear weather conditions, as poor visibility increases the risk of aircraft colliding with terrain or other firefighting aircraft. NASA’s new airspace management technology aims to change this by enabling drones and remotely piloted aircraft to safely operate at night, allowing responders more time to combat fires from the air.

“We’re aiming to provide new tools – including airspace management technologies – for 24-hour drone operations for wildfire response,” said Min Xue, project manager of NASA’s Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project. “This testing will provide valuable data to inform how we mature this technology for eventual use in the field.”

NASA has developed a portable airspace management system (PAMS) that will help drone pilots safely conduct wildfire response operations. About the size of a carry-on suitcase, each PAMS unit is equipped with a computer for airspace management, a radio for communication between units, and an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) receiver to detect nearby air traffic.

Using NASA software, PAMS enables drone pilots to avoid mid-air collisions by sharing flight plans with other aircraft. The system also provides critical fire location and weather information, helping drone operators stay informed. A communication device aboard a drone acts as a relay to help maintain communication between ground-based PAMS units, even without internet access.

NASA researchers tested the PAMS units in multiple locations across the U.S. to evaluate their ability to share and display vital information. At NASA’s Ames Research Center in California, three PAMS units were placed out of each other’s line of sight. Researchers successfully demonstrated that each unit could share flight plans and other important data through a mesh radio network.

To further test the system’s capabilities, NASA researchers worked with teams in Virginia, outfitting a long-range vertical takeoff and landing aircraft with a camera, computer, and communications equipment. This aircraft successfully connected to the smaller drones and ground units, simulating real-world operations where aircraft would operate outside each other’s line of sight.

Final tests included conflict resolution scenarios, where drone flight plans intentionally conflicted with each other. The PAMS units successfully alerted pilots about conflicting plans and operations outside preapproved zones. Additionally, the units shared real-time aircraft locations, weather updates, and simulated fire location data.

“This testing is a significant step towards improving aerial coordination during a wildfire,” said Xue. “These technologies will improve wildfire operations, reduce the impacts of large wildfires, and save more lives.”

NASA will continue testing these technologies in real-world flight evaluations, with plans to eventually transfer them to the firefighting community. The ACERO project, led by NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, supports the agency’s Advanced Air Mobility mission and aims to improve wildfire response using advanced drone technologies.

