The world of humanoid robotics continues to advance rapidly, with exciting developments surfacing almost weekly. Last week, London-based Humanoid.ai introduced its next-generation robot, HMND 01, offering a first look at its mechanical design, motion control, and integration of artificial intelligence. The company, founded by serial entrepreneur Artem Sokolov in 2024, aims to revolutionize industries with scalable, safe, and general-purpose humanoid robots.

Humanoid.ai, also known as SKL Robotics Ltd., has brought together experts in robotics, AI, and industrial design to create adaptable, intelligent robots capable of performing complex tasks. Sokolov envisions a future where humans and robots collaborate in harmony, addressing societal challenges such as labor shortages and the aging population. “The strongest argument for humanoids is that the world is already designed for humans, so they can seamlessly integrate and adapt quickly to existing environments,” said Sokolov.

HMND 01 represents a major step forward in this vision, as it demonstrates the potential for efficient human-robot collaboration. The robot’s versatility is seen as a key factor in its ability to integrate into real-world applications across various sectors.

Standing 175 cm (5 ft. 9 in.) tall and weighing 70 kg (154 lb.), the HMND 01 is designed to be both lightweight and functional. It can reach walking speeds of 1.5 m/s (3.3 mph), has an average runtime of four hours, and is capable of carrying up to 15 kg (33 lb.) in payload. Humanoid claims that the robot achieves “human-level or higher” manipulation speeds for complex tasks and can navigate even the most confined spaces with ease.

A key feature of HMND 01 is its modular design. Humanoid has made it possible for customers to customize the robot with interchangeable upper-body, lower-body, and end-effector configurations, allowing businesses to tailor the robot to specific use cases while keeping costs down. Additionally, the robot comes with a variety of protective “garments” that not only safeguard its internal systems but also protect the surrounding environment, making it suitable for different applications.

The team behind Humanoid.ai emphasized that the robot’s hardware and software stability were central to its development. As a result, HMND 01 promises a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and high potential for mass commercialization. The robot is already poised for use in industries like goods handling, picking and packing, kitting, and part handling. Humanoid believes it can significantly improve automation in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment centers, and warehouses.

“We have ambitious plans for the year ahead,” Sokolov remarked. “In 2025, we plan to develop and test our alpha prototype for both wheeled and bipedal platforms. We’re also in talks with leading retail companies for potential pilot projects.”

Humanoid robots are still in their early stages, but the market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. According to ABI Research, the global humanoid robotics market is predicted to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 95% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a market value of $6.5 billion by the end of the decade. The firm forecasts that annual shipments could rise from 1,000 units this year to a staggering 182,000 by 2030.

This growth is reflected in recent investment trends, such as the $350 million raised by humanoid developer Apptronik Inc. in Series A funding. Jeff Cardenas, CEO of Apptronik, recently shared his strategy for the future of humanoids on The Robot Report Podcast.

As humanoid robots like HMND 01 continue to evolve, the technology is poised to play a transformative role in industries worldwide. Humanoid.ai is not alone in its efforts; competitors like Apptronik and other companies are actively developing humanoid robots that promise to change how humans and machines work together.

Excitement surrounding humanoid robotics will continue to build, with major events like the 2025 Robotics Summit & Expo in Boston featuring discussions on “The State of Humanoids” and Boston Dynamics’ “Redesigning Atlas: The Future of Humanoids.”

With rapid advancements and growing investment, humanoid robots like HMND 01 are paving the way for a future where robots and humans work together more seamlessly than ever before.

By Impact Lab