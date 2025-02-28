Researchers at the University of Queensland have developed an innovative new construction panel made from timber and cardboard, which promises to make temporary housing for people displaced by natural disasters more affordable, lighter, and sustainable. These new panels are 50% lighter than their predecessors while maintaining the same strength, according to a recent study by structural engineering Ph.D. candidate Mahmoud Abu-Saleem and Associate Professor Joe Gattas from UQ’s School of Civil Engineering.

Dr. Gattas explained that the extensive use of cardboard in the panels helps reduce both the cost and environmental impact of construction. This makes the panels a more viable option for temporary housing, especially as builders increasingly face shortages and skyrocketing prices of traditional building materials. “Cardboard is one of the most highly recycled materials for packaging in Australia,” said Dr. Gattas. “By using it, we’re not adding to waste or increasing resource consumption—we’re extending the life of a material that would otherwise be recycled again.”

The new panels, called Timber-Cardboard Web-Core Sandwich (TCWS) panels, feature thin timber facings separated by cardboard studs and air pockets. They build on the previous timber-cardboard sandwich (TCS) design, which used a solid, monolithic cardboard core. Lab tests have shown that the TCWS panels are not only 50% lighter than the TCS panels, but they are also just as strong, if not stronger, considering their reduced weight. Additionally, they outperform comparable foam or bio-based panels, being 33% stronger.

Dr. Gattas explained that the introduction of air gaps within the design played a key role in reducing weight, making the panels light enough for two people to handle comfortably. “These panels are meant for short-term use, especially in temporary housing or emergency shelters for people displaced by natural disasters,” he said. “Their lighter weight makes them easier to lift and assemble quickly, a crucial factor in post-disaster scenarios where there’s high demand for rapid housing solutions.”

The innovative panels have already been used in the construction of a prototype “cardboard house” at UQ’s Pinjarra Hills Research Facility. Despite the challenges of Queensland’s wet summer weather, the panels have proven resilient. The researchers incorporated design features commonly found in traditional timber-clad homes, such as large eaves, to protect the structure from the elements.

However, while the introduction of air gaps helped reduce the weight of the panels, it also slightly impacted their insulation properties. “The reduction in insulation could be a concern, but we plan to address this in future iterations by adding additional waste materials like paper into the air gaps to improve thermal performance,” said Abu-Saleem.

This innovative approach could revolutionize temporary housing for natural disaster victims by making it cheaper, more sustainable, and easier to deploy quickly. With the growing frequency and intensity of natural disasters worldwide, the development of cost-effective, efficient, and eco-friendly housing solutions like the TCWS panels could provide much-needed relief and pave the way for more resilient post-disaster communities.

By Impact Lab