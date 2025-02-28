A baby in New York has undergone groundbreaking open-heart surgery during delivery, believed to be the first procedure of its kind. The historic surgery took place in early January at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, New York, and was reported by ABC News.

The baby, named Luciano after his father, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare congenital heart defect that typically requires several surgeries in the first few years of life. However, in this case, the condition was severe enough to warrant the use of an innovative procedure called EXIT (Ex Utero Intrapartum Treatment).

EXIT involves partially delivering the baby while still connected to the umbilical cord, allowing doctors to perform necessary procedures before the baby is fully born. For Luciano, this life-saving approach involved open-heart surgery while he was still partially in the womb.

Despite the complex nature of the operation, the procedure was a success. Six weeks later, Luciano is recovering well, and his parents, Megan Wild and Luciano Reynaga, are hopeful for his future.

This pioneering surgery marks a significant milestone in pediatric heart care and offers new possibilities for babies born with critical congenital heart defects.

By Impact Lab