Figure AI Inc. has recently showcased the capabilities of its Helix visual-language-action (VLA) model in a domestic setting, demonstrating the impressive potential of humanoid robots in everyday tasks. In a video released by the company, the robots are tasked with putting away groceries, a seemingly simple chore that becomes a showcase for advanced robotic collaboration and AI-driven coordination.

The demonstration begins with a single prompt from a human, and from there, the robots visually assess the scene, identifying each item and then cooperatively placing them in their designated locations in the kitchen. This marks an important milestone for Figure AI’s robotic systems and reveals a couple of notable takeaways.

Firstly, the robots operate autonomously on the items in front of them until the need arises for them to cooperate. At this point, one robot hands off an item to the other robot, which is within its reach. This smooth handoff is a testament to the robots’ ability to work together without explicit communication or coordination beforehand.

Secondly, despite not using verbal communication, the robots display a form of “telepathic” interaction. There are noticeable pauses in their actions where they seemingly look at each other, conveying the impression of silent communication. According to Figure AI, the supervisory Helix AI architecture manages the task by breaking it down into smaller subtasks and controlling the robots independently. This approach allows them to act in tandem without the need for explicit verbal or visual cues.

The demonstration also marks one of the first times we’ve witnessed two humanoid robots working together in a collaborative environment. To complete the task, the robots take intuitive actions, such as closing a drawer, shutting the refrigerator door, and placing a bowl on the side of the counter—subtasks that are obvious to humans but were not explicitly specified in the request. Figure AI states that this intuitive behavior showcases the completeness of their robots’ training and highlights the versatility of the system.

In a separate blog post, Figure AI elaborated on the architecture of the Helix system that powers these robots. At its core is the VLA model, which the company claims is quickly becoming a crucial technology for humanoid robot manufacturers. The VLA model allows for sophisticated decision-making and task execution, making it a key player in the development of next-generation robots. This is not the first time we’ve seen robots perform complex tasks with minimal human input. At the 2023 RoboBusiness event in Santa Clara, Calif., Pras Velagapudi, CTO of Agility Robotics, demonstrated a humanoid robot cleaning up a cluttered room after a simple verbal command, “Clean up the room.”

Figure AI’s robots are not just a concept; they are moving into commercial trials. The company announced in late 2024 that its robots are transitioning to full-scale production, with their Figure 02 systems now delivered to paying customers. This marks a significant milestone for Figure AI, which has gained recognition for its rapid innovation and development of humanoid robots.

Since emerging from stealth mode in January 2023, the Sunnyvale, California-based company has made impressive strides. In just over a year, Figure AI has developed a fully functional humanoid robot and tested it in real-world environments, including on production lines. The company recently shared its plans to certify its robot’s battery, functional safety control system, and electrical system to meet industrial safety standards.

Looking ahead, Figure AI is ambitiously planning to ship 100,000 humanoid robots over the next four years. The company is also reportedly in talks to raise $1.5 billion to further accelerate its growth and innovation. These bold moves suggest that Figure AI is positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly growing humanoid robotics market.

In recognition of its achievements, Figure AI was awarded the 2024 RBR50 award for its rapid pace of innovation, underscoring its potential to drive the future of humanoid robotics and transform industries ranging from manufacturing to domestic tasks.

By Impact Lab