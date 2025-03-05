Two U.S.-based companies, Apptronik and Jabil, have joined forces to advance humanoid robotics by incorporating Apollo humanoid robots into manufacturing processes. This partnership between Apptronik, an AI-powered robotics firm from Austin, Texas, and Jabil, a Florida-based leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, aims to create a scenario where Apollo robots will build and assemble other Apollo robots.

The collaboration’s initial pilot program will see newly produced Apollo humanoid robots tested within Jabil’s manufacturing setup. This real-world validation phase will focus on ensuring that the humanoid robots can perform various manufacturing tasks and help streamline production. The goal is not only to fine-tune Apollo’s design and capabilities but also to enable its mass production for widespread adoption.

The Apollo robots will be tasked with handling repetitive, manual tasks such as inspection, sorting, kitting, lineside delivery, fixture placement, and sub-assembly. These tasks are typically part of manufacturing workflows, and having Apollo humanoids manage them will free up human workers to focus on more creative and strategic activities. The integration of Apollo into Jabil’s operations is designed to improve both productivity and worker safety, providing an opportunity to explore new automation solutions that can drive efficiency and shorten time-to-market.

This partnership offers mutual benefits for both companies. Apptronik gains access to Jabil’s extensive global manufacturing capabilities, while Jabil can test and refine automation technologies that could transform their operations. For Apptronik, scaling the production of Apollo robots at the right price point and in the right locations is essential to making humanoid robots a mainstream technology. As Jeff Cardenas, co-founder and CEO of Apptronik, emphasized, the partnership with Jabil plays a critical role in achieving this goal.

Rafael Renno, Senior Vice President of Global Business Units at Jabil, also highlighted the potential of the collaboration, noting that it would provide valuable insights into the broader impact of general-purpose robots. With this project, Jabil is not only helping to enhance its own manufacturing processes but is also poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of the robotics industry.

Through this joint venture, both companies are looking to lay the groundwork for the widespread deployment of humanoid robots, hoping to accelerate their adoption across industries and redefine how the world manufactures goods.

By Impact Lab