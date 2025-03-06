Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in older adults. In its advanced form, known as wet AMD, abnormal blood vessels develop in the macula—the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. These fragile blood vessels are prone to leaking fluid and blood, leading to macular damage and impaired vision. While wet AMD accounts for a smaller portion of all AMD cases, it is responsible for 90% of AMD-related blindness.

In the early stages, wet AMD can be managed with medications that slow the growth of these abnormal blood vessels. However, as the disease progresses, these treatments become less effective. Now, a new study led by Yong Liu and colleagues at Third Military Medical University Southwest Hospital in China, published on February 27 in Stem Cell Reports, suggests an innovative alternative for advanced wet AMD cases. The research proposes surgically removing the abnormal blood vessels and transplanting stem cell-derived retinal cells to replace damaged tissue, offering renewed hope for improving outcomes in more severe cases.

The researchers conducted a clinical study with 10 patients diagnosed with wet AMD. Their method involved two key steps: first, safely removing the newly formed blood vessels, and second, transplanting stem cell-derived retinal cells to replace the damaged or lost retinal cells.

The results were promising. In patients where the abnormal blood vessels were fully removed during surgery, the retinal structure improved, indicating that the transplanted cells survived and contributed to repairing the retina. Additionally, the patients’ visual acuity either remained stable or improved over the 12-month follow-up period, with minimal side effects.

On the other hand, patients who only had partial removal of the blood vessel patches experienced ongoing issues, such as persistent bleeding and inflammation in the eye. These patients did not experience retina regeneration, and their vision did not improve. This contrast suggests that the complete and safe removal of the blood vessel patches is crucial for preventing inflammation and creating a suitable environment for the transplanted cells to survive and integrate.

While the study provides promising results, the researchers emphasize the need for follow-up studies with larger patient groups to confirm the clinical effectiveness and safety of this treatment approach. If these findings are validated in broader trials, this method could become a groundbreaking option for patients with advanced wet AMD, potentially offering a more permanent solution for vision restoration and slowing disease progression.

In conclusion, this innovative stem cell-based treatment could mark a significant leap forward in the management of wet AMD, offering hope for better treatment outcomes, especially in advanced cases where current therapies are no longer effective.

