Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer GAC has officially opened pre-sales for its latest model, the Trumpchi S7 PHEV, a medium-to-large smart SUV in its ‘Aspiration’ series. Starting at an affordable price of $29,000, with the most advanced version priced at $34,500, the Trumpchi S7 promises exceptional performance, long-range capabilities, and innovative technology.

The Trumpchi S7 boasts a sleek and modern design, measuring 4,900 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height, with a 2,880 mm wheelbase. Its front features a striking 2,618 mm smart headlight strip paired with AI-powered mood headlights consisting of 2,248 individual lamp beads. The rear showcases an eye-catching ‘polar light’ taillight, and the D-pillar is fitted with an ‘energy breathing light’ that indicates the charging status, making the vehicle stand out on the road.

In terms of performance, the Trumpchi S7 offers a maximum range of up to 714 miles (1,150 km) for the front-wheel-drive (FWD) variant. This impressive range is paired with a comprehensive 36.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack, providing a pure electric range of 127 miles (205 km) for the FWD version and 112 miles (180 km) for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) model. The AWD variant offers a slightly lower range of 633 miles (1,020 km). The vehicle also supports fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in just 17 minutes.

One of the standout features of the Trumpchi S7 is GAC’s self-developed L2++ map-free end-to-end intelligent driving system, which incorporates cutting-edge technologies including a variable-focus lidar, 11 high-definition cameras, three millimeter-wave radars, and eight to twelve ultrasonic radars. This advanced system allows the vehicle to navigate and park in non-standard and tight spaces as narrow as “vehicle width + 0.5m,” making parking in crowded areas much easier.

The Trumpchi S7 also supports six advanced energy modes, including smart, super plug-in hybrid, pure electric priority, mandatory pure electric, fuel priority, and mandatory power generation, offering drivers full control over their energy consumption.

In terms of power, the FWD variant is equipped with a 170 kW (228 hp) electric motor paired with a 118 kW (158 hp)1.5T engine, while the AWD version adds an 80 kW (107 hp) rear electric motor for enhanced performance. The vehicle reaches a top speed of 115 mph (185 km/h) and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 5.8 seconds.

The Trumpchi S7 comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including wireless smartphone charging, over-the-air (OTA) updates, electrically heated exterior mirrors, remote control functionality, and keyless entry. These features ensure convenience and seamless connectivity for the driver.

A standout feature is the AI-powered personal assistant, which enhances the user experience by providing intuitive voice commands and personalized assistance. Whether adjusting settings, providing navigation, or answering questions, the personal assistant makes the driving experience smarter and more efficient.

Last year, GAC introduced an innovative inline electric motor, also known as an in-wheel engine, which has the potential to revolutionize electric vehicles (EVs). The key advantage of this motor is its integration directly into the wheel, eliminating the need for traditional drivetrain components like gearboxes and driveshafts. This development promises to further simplify EV designs and improve overall performance.

With its impressive range, advanced driving technology, and cutting-edge features, the Trumpchi S7 PHEV sets a new standard for smart SUVs. GAC’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident, and the Trumpchi S7 is likely to make a significant impact in the global automotive market.

By Impact Lab