NASA is making significant strides in its Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon and beyond. A crucial component of this effort is the development of the Gateway, a space station that will be the first to permanently orbit the Moon. Recent progress in the construction of Gateway’s habitation modules, particularly the HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost), has been highlighted during a visit to the Thales Alenia Space facility in Turin, Italy. The HALO module is nearing completion and will play a key role in supporting future lunar missions.

Representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Italian Space Agency, along with partners from Northrop Grumman and Thales Alenia Space, gathered in Turin to inspect the HALO module. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of the Gateway space station. In March, HALO’s primary structure will be shipped to Northrop Grumman’s facility in Gilbert, Arizona, for final assembly and testing. Once complete, the module will be integrated with the Power and Propulsion Element at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to Jon Olansen, NASA’s Gateway Program Manager, this international collaboration is essential for expanding human exploration of the solar system and advancing scientific discovery.

NASA is targeting the launch of HALO and the Power and Propulsion Element by December 2027 as part of the Artemis IV mission, the first crewed mission to Gateway. These modules will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, where they will travel uncrewed to lunar orbit. During this journey, they will collect valuable scientific data on solar and deep space radiation. ESA’s Lunar Link communication system, which is also being developed by Thales Alenia Space in Cannes, France, will provide high-speed communication between the Moon and Gateway.

Upon reaching lunar orbit, Gateway will continue its scientific observations while preparing for the arrival of Artemis IV astronauts. These astronauts will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft to dock with Gateway’s second pressurized module, the ESA-led Lunar I-Hab. The Lunar I-Hab, which is being developed by Thales Alenia Space, will house astronauts during their lunar missions. Additionally, Thales Alenia Space is working on the design of the Lunar View refueling module, which will be essential for Gateway’s operations.

The HALO module’s construction is progressing well, having completed welding in 2024. It has successfully passed pressure and stress tests, ensuring it can withstand the harsh conditions of deep space. Meanwhile, the Power and Propulsion Element, being assembled by Maxar Space Systems, will make Gateway the most powerful solar electric propulsion spacecraft ever flown. Major advancements in 2024 include the installation of fuel tanks for both Xenon and chemical propulsion, as well as the qualification of the largest roll-out solar arrays ever built. NASA and its partners plan to complete assembly and testing of the propulsion element this year.

Looking ahead, SpaceX will play a critical role in the Artemis program, providing the Starship human landing system for the Artemis III mission, which will land astronauts on the lunar surface. Starship will also ferry astronauts from Gateway to the lunar South Pole during Artemis IV. Additionally, SpaceX will support crewed missions with logistics spacecraft. NASA has also selected Blue Origin to develop the Blue Moon human landing system for Artemis V and logistics spacecraft for future Artemis missions. This dual approach ensures flexibility and supports a regular cadence of Moon landings, paving the way for future missions to Mars.

NASA’s Gateway program is also supported by several international partners. The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is developing Canadarm3, an advanced robotic system, while the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is designing life support systems and a resupply vehicle, HTV-XG, for Gateway. The United Arab Emirates’ Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has also joined the project, leading the early design of the Gateway Crew and Science Airlock, which will be delivered on Artemis VI.

In terms of scientific advancement, three key radiation-focused investigations are currently in development for Gateway. These investigations will help scientists better understand space weather from the Sun and galactic cosmic rays that pose risks to astronauts and equipment during lunar and deep space missions.

Once operational, Gateway will serve as a multi-purpose platform for long-term exploration, supporting NASA’s Artemis missions and future Moon-to-Mars objectives. The station will offer docking ports for visiting spacecraft and provide space for crews to live, work, and prepare for lunar surface missions. Gateway will also serve as a testbed for future Mars missions, conducting continuous scientific research on the effects of deep space radiation and testing next-generation spacecraft systems needed for interplanetary exploration.

With these advances, NASA and its global partners are building a solid foundation for humanity’s return to the Moon, and ultimately, our journey to Mars.

