Hyperian Aerospace, a US-based firm, has unveiled plans for a game-changing hypersonic cargo aircraft designed to drastically speed up global shipping. The aircraft, named HYPERLiner Cargo, promises to travel at a staggering Mach 10—about 7,672 miles per hour—revolutionizing the way goods are delivered worldwide.

According to Hyperian Aerospace, the HYPERLiner would be capable of delivering up to 10 tons of cargo anywhere in the world in under 1.5 hours. For comparison, this means goods could travel from New York to London in just 27 minutes, from New York to Dubai in 54 minutes, and even reach Sydney from New York in just 90 minutes. The aircraft is expected to be powered by hydrogen, a clean energy source that will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to a more sustainable future for air logistics.

While the firm has not fully clarified whether the aircraft is intended to be manned or unmanned, the reference to an “aircraft” suggests it could be a manned vessel rather than a drone.

The need for air cargo delivery is undeniable in today’s fast-paced business environment, but traditional air freight is not without its drawbacks. Airspace congestion and high emissions are among the key concerns. Hyperian Aerospace believes that the HYPERLiner Cargo could provide a solution by using hypersonic speeds to bypass the slow, fuel-intensive, and often crowded routes that currently dominate global air cargo.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the project, the company stated that the HYPERLiner would “move cargo at Mach 10 speeds, eliminating the need for slow, congested, and fuel-intensive freight aircraft.” This would allow critical freight to be delivered in real-time, cutting down the wait time of over 12 hours for traditional long-haul flights. The aircraft’s hydrogen fuel would generate zero carbon emissions, positioning it as a more sustainable alternative to current cargo jets.

“Instead of waiting 12+ hours for long-haul cargo flights, HYPERCARGO will deliver critical freight in real-time, reshaping global supply chains,” Hyperian Aerospace shared. The company further emphasized that its hydrogen-powered hypersonic aircraft would significantly reduce emissions when compared to conventional cargo jets like the Boeing 747, making air logistics not only faster but also more environmentally friendly.

Hyperian Aerospace has gone beyond just cargo aircraft, showcasing several other Mach 10-speed aircraft designs on its website. These include commercial passenger jets, military jets for surveillance and attack, hypersonic spaceplanes, and advanced missile systems.

One notable project is the SKYLIFT family of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, designed to accommodate up to 50 passengers. These aircraft would have a range of 3,000 miles, targeting the growing demand for quick and convenient air travel between smaller communities and major hubs.

Perhaps the most impressive designs, however, are the HYPERMissiles—hypersonic weapons with speeds ranging from Mach 15 to Mach 25. Hyperian Aerospace details three models:

HM1 : A missile with a range of 150 nautical miles and a kinetic energy impact of 8,000 lbs.

: A missile with a range of 150 nautical miles and a kinetic energy impact of 8,000 lbs. HM2 : With a range of 1,000 nautical miles and 40,000 lbs of kinetic energy.

: With a range of 1,000 nautical miles and 40,000 lbs of kinetic energy. HM3: The most advanced missile, with a range of 6,000 to 12,000 nautical miles and a powerful 250,000 lbs of kinetic energy at impact.

Hyperian Aerospace’s HYPERLiner Cargo is set to be a game-changer in the logistics industry, offering fast, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional air cargo delivery. As global demand for faster and more sustainable logistics increases, hypersonic air cargo could soon become the new standard. The firm’s bold vision extends beyond cargo, with their hypersonic passenger and military aircraft designs promising to redefine the boundaries of air travel and defense.

With the potential to drastically cut delivery times, reduce carbon emissions, and reshape global supply chains, Hyperian Aerospace’s hypersonic aircraft could be the future of high-speed, sustainable air transport.

By Impact Lab