China has unveiled its first-ever emergency rescue and transport robot, a groundbreaking innovation developed by CSSC Haishen Company in collaboration with Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics. The robot was introduced in Beijing on March 26, designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions ranging from -20°C to 55°C. This versatile robot is aimed at improving disaster response and rescue operations, particularly in harsh conditions where human intervention might be limited or too dangerous.

The newly developed robot is equipped with three distinct mobility modes: quadrupedal, wheeled, and tracked, giving it the ability to walk, run, climb stairs and slopes, lie down, and navigate over obstacles and challenging terrain. The robot’s diverse capabilities make it ideal for complex environments such as natural disasters, safety incidents, and battlefield first aid. It is also tailored for pre-hospital and in-hospital patient transport.

During its demonstration, the robot showcased its wheeled mode equipped with a portable emergency medical device, performing seven essential medical functions: respiration monitoring, infusion, ultrasound, defibrillation, CPR, and oxygen supply. The robot not only successfully navigated obstacles like stairs, but also delivered real-time medical assistance, addressing critical needs during emergencies.

In another demonstration, the quadrupedal rescue robot proved its value by safely evacuating an injured person and providing “dynamic emergency treatment” with the help of portable medical devices. This ensures that real-time medical support can be continuously delivered during patient transport, a feature experts agree significantly advances current emergency medical capabilities.

Experts have pointed out that these robots fill a major gap in the emergency medical rescue field by offering intelligent, rapid, and efficient medical assistance, surpassing traditional manual methods. The robots’ lightweight and adaptable design allows for swift deployment in disaster-stricken areas, ensuring that help arrives faster and more effectively.

As part of China’s broader push to innovate in intelligent medical rescue technology, the project plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies like embodied intelligence, biomanufacturing, quantum technology, and 6G into future rescue devices. These advancements will not only enhance the robots’ capabilities but also foster the development of China’s smart medical rescue ecosystem.

Though specifics about the robot’s full capabilities are yet to be disclosed, it is clear that Deep Robotics has incorporated its one-touch navigation system into the rescue robot. This system offers two specialized navigation modes to handle different environments:

Map-based Point Selection: This mode is designed for open terrain, providing the robot with broader spatial awareness to plan efficient routes across large areas. Video-based Point Navigation: Ideal for navigating confined or cluttered spaces, this mode enables high-precision movement by selecting locations directly from the video feed, guiding the robot through tighter areas with enhanced accuracy.

Operators can easily direct the robot by either selecting a point on a tablet screen or using the video feed, with the robot autonomously planning its path and avoiding obstacles. This system is particularly valuable in high-risk rescue operations such as fire reconnaissance, where quick, accurate, and autonomous decision-making is crucial.

One of the standout features of the quadrupedal robots is their ability to tackle uneven terrain and maneuver through narrow spaces. These robots are invaluable for post-disaster search and rescue missions, where access to rubble-filled areas or confined spaces is often limited. Unlike wheeled machines, quadrupeds can reach areas that are otherwise inaccessible, making them essential tools in disaster relief and recovery.

With their ability to navigate both natural disaster zones and confined, cluttered environments, these robots represent a significant leap in emergency rescue technology. By combining agility, medical capabilities, and advanced navigation, they are set to become vital assets in improving global emergency response efforts.

