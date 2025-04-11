In a groundbreaking study published in Nature, researchers from JPMorganChase, Quantinuum, Argonne National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and The University of Texas at Austin have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum computing by successfully demonstrating certified randomness using a 56-qubit quantum computer. This marks the first time that random numbers have been generated on a quantum system and mathematically verified as truly random and newly created using classical supercomputers. The result represents a pivotal advancement toward using quantum computers for real-world applications such as cryptography, data privacy, and secure communication.

The certified randomness protocol used in this study was originally proposed by Scott Aaronson, a computer science professor at UT Austin and director of the university’s Quantum Information Center. Developed in 2018, the protocol involves challenging the quantum computer with problems that can only be solved by choosing a solution randomly and then verifying the randomness using classical computing systems. Aaronson, along with his former postdoctoral researcher Shih-Han Hung, provided the theoretical foundation that made this experimental demonstration possible. Aaronson noted that seeing the protocol realized was a significant step toward integrating quantum-generated randomness into cryptographic applications.

Quantum computers, which use the principles of quantum mechanics to perform computations far beyond the reach of classical systems, have previously demonstrated raw computational superiority in what is known as quantum supremacy. However, applying that power to solve meaningful tasks has remained a major challenge. The team addressed this by using a technique called random circuit sampling (RCS), which enabled the quantum computer to generate certifiably random outputs that even the most powerful classical computers cannot predict or replicate. Classical computers alone can’t produce true randomness without the help of additional hardware, and that hardware can be compromised. Quantum-certified randomness offers a solution, ensuring that the outputs remain unpredictable—even to an adversary with full system access.

The team used Quantinuum’s newly upgraded System Model H2 quantum computer, which features 56 high-fidelity trapped-ion qubits and all-to-all connectivity. This configuration allowed the system to perform RCS with unprecedented efficiency, making it impossible for classical systems to simulate the result. In partnership with JPMorganChase’s Global Technology Applied Research team, the quantum computer produced 71,313 bits of certifiably random data, which were then validated using classical supercomputers with a combined processing speed of 1.1 exaflops (1.1 x 10¹⁸ floating point operations per second).

The hardware upgrade was instrumental in achieving this milestone, improving quantum performance by a factor of 100 over previous systems. The H2 system’s power, combined with Aaronson’s protocol, provided a demonstration of quantum computing’s unique potential to address real-world problems that classical computers cannot handle. According to Marco Pistoia, Head of Global Technology Applied Research at JPMorganChase, this achievement not only demonstrates a practical use case for quantum computing but also paves the way for future applications in areas like secure data transmission, statistical modeling, and large-scale simulations.

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum, called the breakthrough a turning point for quantum computing, emphasizing its value in delivering certified quantum security and enabling advanced industrial applications. The study was further supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s high-performance computing facilities at Oak Ridge, Argonne, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories. Travis Humble, director of the Quantum Computing User Program and Quantum Science Center at ORNL, stated that the results exemplify the powerful synergy between quantum and classical computing and highlight the future potential of hybrid systems.

This demonstration of certified randomness not only confirms the superior capabilities of quantum systems but also signifies a move toward tangible, secure, and impactful applications. It validates that quantum computers are no longer confined to theoretical promise—they are now stepping into practical relevance, redefining the future of cryptography, cybersecurity, and complex computation.

