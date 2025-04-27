Clone Robotics has unveiled a new video showcasing its musculoskeletal humanoid robot, Protoclone, marking a major milestone in the evolution of lifelike androids. Built on a human skeletal framework and powered by artificial muscles, Protoclone is being hailed as the most anatomically accurate robot ever developed.

The android’s design mimics the human body in remarkable detail. Using Clone’s proprietary Myofiber artificial muscles—synthetic musculotendon units attached to anatomically correct bone points—Protoclone moves in a way that closely resembles natural human motion. This biologically inspired structure gives it over 200 degrees of freedom, more than 1,000 Myofibers, and 500 sensors, enabling dynamic and responsive movement.

First revealed in February by the Poland-based startup, Protoclone generated widespread intrigue and unease with its humanlike form: a bipedal android suspended in a lab, performing fluid motions while wearing a black, reflective mask that obscures its face.

While the current model runs on pneumatic systems, Clone plans to switch to hydraulics in future versions for improved strength and precision. What sets Protoclone apart from other humanoid robots is its full replication of human skeletal, muscular, vascular, and nervous systems using synthetic technologies. The company claims this makes it the world’s first bipedal android with a complete musculoskeletal structure intended for commercial application, distinguishing it from research-only models like Japan’s Kengoro.

Clone Robotics began its journey by developing a robotic hand featuring artificial bones, ligaments, and muscles—capable of natural thumb rotation and dexterous grasping. Building on that foundation, the company later introduced a lifelike torso and, in December 2024, debuted its first walking humanoid, Alpha. Alpha marked Clone’s shift away from rigid actuators toward soft, water-powered artificial muscles, paving the way for Protoclone’s more natural biomechanics.

Unlike traditional robots that rely on mechanical joints and rigid frameworks, Clone’s designs integrate all 206 human bones, detailed joint articulations, artificial ligaments, and connective tissues. This high-fidelity anatomical structure is key to Protoclone’s mobility and lifelike presence.

The heart of Protoclone’s mobility lies in its Myofiber technology. Each fiber responds in under 50 milliseconds, contracts over 30% when unloaded, and produces more than 1 kg of force per 3 g of fiber. With over 1,000 Myofibers powering its structure, the robot achieves impressive strength-to-weight performance and energy efficiency.

The upper torso alone supports 164 degrees of freedom, including:

26 in the hand, wrist, and elbow

20 in the shoulder joints

6 per spinal vertebra

Protoclone’s sensory system is equally advanced. It includes:

4 depth cameras for vision

for vision 70 inertial sensors for joint-level proprioception

for joint-level proprioception 320 pressure sensors to monitor muscle force feedback

All of this is controlled via microcontrollers distributed along the robot’s spine and an NVIDIA Jetson Thor GPUembedded in its skull. Running Clone’s proprietary Cybernet foundation model, the system enables sophisticated visuomotor coordination, essential for humanlike interaction and adaptation.

As Clone Robotics continues refining Protoclone and moves toward hydraulic-powered versions, the line between synthetic and biological motion becomes increasingly blurred. With its blend of anatomical precision, muscular realism, and AI-driven control, Protoclone is not just a step forward in robotics—it’s a leap toward machines that move, sense, and eventually act more like us.

By Impact Lab