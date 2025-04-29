In a groundbreaking development, researchers in China have engineered a cement-based material that doesn’t just provide structural support—it can also generate and store electricity. This innovation, developed by a team led by Professor Zhou Yang at Southeast University, could pave the way for self-powered infrastructure in the smart cities of tomorrow.

The new material is a cement-hydrogel composite inspired by the internal structure of plant stems. This bioinspired design allows the material to capture thermal energy and convert it into electricity using the ionic thermoelectric effect. In terms of performance, it sets a new benchmark: the composite boasts a Seebeck coefficient of −40.5 mV/K and a figure of merit (ZT) of 6.6×10⁻²—approximately ten and six times higher, respectively, than previous cement-based thermoelectric materials.

This innovation is gaining attention at this year’s SynBioBeta: The Global Synthetic Biology Conference, where a featured session titled “Conquering Carbon Emissions From the Concrete Industry” will discuss how bioengineered materials like this one can drive sustainable construction forward.

Cement naturally exhibits a weak ionic thermoelectric effect, stemming from the way cations and anions move at different speeds through its pore solution. However, traditional cement’s dense matrix restricts this ion movement, making the effect too weak for practical use.

To overcome this, the researchers developed a multilayered design that alternates layers of traditional cement with layers of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) hydrogel. This configuration addresses the mobility issue by providing:

Fast ion pathways : The hydrogel layers allow quick transport of hydroxide ions (OH⁻).

: The hydrogel layers allow quick transport of hydroxide ions (OH⁻). Selective ion binding: Interfaces between the cement and hydrogel are engineered to strongly bind calcium ions (Ca²⁺), while binding weakly with OH⁻, creating a mobility imbalance that enhances the thermoelectric effect.

This design not only boosts electricity generation but also gives the material energy storage capabilities, making it function like a built-in battery.

The result is a robust, dual-function material with the potential to revolutionize infrastructure. Roads, bridges, and buildings made from this cement-hydrogel composite could power embedded sensors, wireless communication systems, or even lighting—all without needing external energy sources.

According to the research team, the cement-polymer composite’s layered structure creates numerous interfaces that enhance ion interaction and increase thermoelectric performance. They describe the material’s biomimetic design as a stepping stone toward next-generation ionic thermoelectric systems.

Imagine sidewalks that power streetlights as you walk, or bridges that detect cracks and report them instantly—without being plugged into any grid. As urban areas grow and smart technology becomes essential, innovations like this offer a promising glimpse into a more efficient and sustainable built environment.

Materials that combine structural integrity with energy functionality could redefine what it means to “build” in the 21st century. The cement of tomorrow won’t just hold up buildings—it might power them too.

By Impact Lab