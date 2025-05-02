A team of researchers at Montana State University has created a novel living building material made from fungal mycelium and bacterial cells, capable of self-repair and extended viability. Unlike traditional construction materials, which are inert and resource-intensive, this bio-based composite remains alive and functional for weeks, offering a new frontier for sustainable and regenerative architecture.

The material is produced at low temperatures and incorporates living cells, drastically reducing the carbon footprint compared to conventional options like cement, which accounts for approximately 8% of global CO₂ emissions. According to lead researcher Dr. Chelsea Heveran, while the material is not yet strong enough to replace concrete in all structural applications, ongoing efforts aim to enhance its mechanical properties for broader use in the construction industry.

One of the most promising aspects of the research is the material’s durability. Unlike earlier biomaterials that degrade or lose functionality within days, the team’s innovation remains viable for over a month. This extended lifespan allows the bacterial cells embedded in the material to perform valuable functions such as self-repairing cracks and breaking down environmental contaminants.

The team, led by PhD student Ethan Viles, utilized Neurospora crassa, a species of fungus also known as orange bread mold, as a mycelium scaffold. The researchers found that the fungal framework provided a flexible and durable internal structure that could mimic natural forms like cortical bone. This adaptability enables the creation of complex, customized geometries suited to modern construction demands.

While living biomaterials are gaining traction in sectors like packaging and insulation, integrating long-lasting, living cells into structural applications remains a major scientific challenge. The researchers now plan to improve the lifespan of the embedded organisms and explore scalable manufacturing methods.

Ultimately, the team hopes their innovation will lead to greener alternatives in the building industry, reducing environmental impact and enabling materials that not only endure but also contribute positively to their surroundings.

By Impact Lab