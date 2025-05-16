LEAP 71, a company focused on computer-aided engineering, is expanding its computational development platform to design rocket engines capable of generating thrust in the meganewton range. Building on successful trials of smaller engines, the company is now developing two new reference propulsion systems: the 200 kN XRA-2E5 aerospike engine and the 2000 kN XRB-2E6 bell-nozzle engine.

At the core of this initiative is “Noyron,” a generative development model that encodes engineering logic into software. This model automates the creation of manufacturable rocket engine designs, including complex turbomachinery components necessary for engine functionality.

The aerospike and bell-nozzle engines represent two distinct configurations derived from a shared computational framework. This unified approach enables the exploration of varied engine architectures without the need to start from scratch for each new design. It offers a scalable method to manage increasing complexity in propulsion system development.

The manufacturing foundation of this program relies on industrial-scale metal additive manufacturing. Using large-format 3D printers with build volumes exceeding 1.5 meters, LEAP 71 can produce intricate, high-performance components. For example, the XRB-2E6 engine’s injector head measures 600 mm in diameter and features a nozzle that reaches approximately 1.6 meters in height. This method reduces part counts and streamlines assembly, improving overall production efficiency.

Despite the benefits of computational design, converting digital models into physical, test-ready hardware remains a significant challenge. Critical elements such as sealing, material durability, and transient behavior during startup and shutdown must be addressed through extensive testing and close collaboration with manufacturing partners. Turbomachinery, in particular, presents notable hurdles that go beyond design, requiring iterative refinement and practical validation.

The development program is structured into multiple stages, starting with simplified test configurations like gas generator cycles to establish a reliable foundation. The first live test of the XRA-2E5 aerospike engine is targeted for 2026, followed by the testing of the full-scale XRB-2E6 bell-nozzle engine in 2029.

LEAP 71’s computational approach, combined with modern manufacturing technologies, represents a shift in how rocket propulsion systems can be designed and built—accelerating progress while managing complexity at scale.

