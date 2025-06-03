Paris-based medtech startup Artedrone is advancing a groundbreaking microrobotic system designed to autonomously navigate the brain’s vasculature and remove blood clots, offering a new approach to stroke care with the potential to dramatically expand access beyond specialized treatment centers. Known as the Sasha system, the technology combines robotic catheterization, magnetic guidance, advanced imaging, and artificial intelligence to perform mechanical thrombectomy procedures with minimal operator intervention. Currently in preclinical development, Artedrone has submitted initial findings for publication and is targeting a first-in-human trial by 2027.

The Sasha system operates by using CT or MRI imaging to create a digital twin of the patient’s brain vasculature. This model is used to pre-map a path to the clot. During the procedure, an interventionalist accesses the patient’s arterial system through the groin and guides the catheter up to the carotid artery. From that point—referred to as the “base camp”—the microrobot takes over, propelled passively by blood flow. As it encounters bifurcations in the vessels, magnetic fields from an external device are used to steer the catheter by pulling or pushing a magnetic component on the device in the desired direction. This step-by-step advancement continues until the device reaches the target site.

Once near the clot, the Sasha system uses a magnetic suction cup mechanism to attach to the obstruction. A feedback loop confirms a secure grip before the catheter begins retraction. The system then draws the clot back through the vascular network into the guiding catheter for removal. The line is engineered to balance the flexibility required for navigation with the strength needed for secure extraction, while maintaining structural integrity throughout the procedure. This magnetically guided and suction-assisted system differs from traditional aspiration catheters by offering more precision and control during retrieval.

Artedrone is currently seeking €20 million in Series B funding to complete preclinical validation and support early human trials. A subsequent Series C round will fund a pivotal clinical study, expected to take place by 2028. The company’s development process has included detailed testing on 3D-printed anatomical models simulating human and porcine vasculature with realistic physiological parameters, allowing the team to refine the system in a controlled environment. The test bench itself has become a critical innovation, yielding insights that will support the transition to in vivo models.

The ultimate aim is to extend stroke treatment capabilities to a broader range of medical centers, particularly Level II stroke centers and cardiac care units, where trained interventionalists can access major arteries but may lack the specialized experience to navigate the brain’s smaller vessels. By automating much of the procedure, Sasha reduces the reliance on interventional neuroradiologists, whose extensive training is often a limiting factor in stroke intervention availability. This approach could dramatically increase the number of facilities equipped to perform effective thrombectomies, especially in underserved or rural areas.

Artedrone’s strategy emphasizes both clinical need and usability. Stroke remains the third-leading cause of long-term disability globally, with millions of patients affected annually. The high cost and resource demands of current mechanical thrombectomy procedures limit widespread adoption. Sasha’s semi-autonomous design is intended to simplify the procedure enough that it can be used by a wider range of healthcare professionals with minimal additional training.

Beyond stroke, the Sasha system’s technology platform has the potential for broader application in neurovascular, cardiovascular, and endovascular procedures. Its modular components—including the catheter, magnetic actuation system, imaging integration, and AI-driven guidance algorithms—could be adapted for other types of vascular interventions, including those involving tumor embolization or aneurysm treatment. While specific materials and design features remain confidential for competitive reasons, the company emphasizes the innovation in its multilayer structure and magnetic actuation system, which balance flexibility, suction strength, and responsiveness.

As Artedrone moves toward regulatory approval—most likely via the FDA’s 510(k) pathway—it faces two key challenges common to medtech robotics: demonstrating clear clinical utility and ensuring ease of use. The company believes it has addressed the former by targeting a well-defined clinical need with proven demand, and is actively working on the latter by designing a system that fits seamlessly into existing interventional workflows.

If successful, Artedrone’s Sasha system could redefine how stroke care is delivered, making advanced mechanical thrombectomy accessible in settings that previously lacked the resources or personnel to perform these life-saving procedures. The technology could also pave the way for a new class of autonomous and semi-autonomous medical devices that combine robotics, AI, and imaging to perform complex interventions with greater consistency and lower barriers to entry.

By Impact Lab