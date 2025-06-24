Scientists at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) have developed the world’s first practical next-generation betavoltaic cell, marking a significant advancement in long-term, autonomous power generation. By integrating carbon-14 with a perovskite absorber layer, the team has created a compact energy source capable of delivering stable performance over extended periods without the need for recharging.

This innovative device was achieved by embedding carbon-14-based quantum dots into the radioactive electrode and optimizing the structure of the perovskite material. These enhancements led to a substantial increase in energy conversion efficiency and power output stability. The results, recently published in Chemical Communications, highlight the potential of this technology to power advanced electronics in extreme or remote environments.

Unlike conventional lithium or nickel-based batteries, which degrade quickly and are sensitive to heat and moisture, betavoltaic cells offer a stable, long-lasting alternative. These devices generate electricity from beta particles emitted during radioactive decay, providing power for years—or even decades—without maintenance. Beta radiation is also biologically safe, as it cannot penetrate the skin, adding to the appeal of this technology in sensitive applications.

The DGIST research team addressed previous limitations of betavoltaic systems by creating a hybrid cell that combines a carbon-14 isotope electrode with a perovskite layer engineered for maximum charge mobility. Using additives like methylammonium chloride (MACl) and cesium chloride (CsCl), they refined the crystal structure of the perovskite, boosting electron mobility by roughly 56,000 times compared to earlier designs.

During tests, the betavoltaic cell maintained a stable power output over nine continuous hours of operation, a significant achievement for this type of power source. The technology is especially promising for use in fields where long-term, maintenance-free energy is critical, such as space exploration, implantable medical devices, remote sensing, and military systems.

As demand grows for compact, durable energy solutions in increasingly miniaturized electronics, DGIST’s development positions betavoltaic technology as a key player in the future of power supply systems. The research team is now focused on further miniaturization and commercialization efforts, aiming to make this energy source widely accessible for use in high-stakes, power-critical environments.

