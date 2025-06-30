Engineers at UC Berkeley have introduced the Berkeley Humanoid Lite, a low-cost, fully open-source humanoid robot aimed at lowering the barrier to entry for robotics enthusiasts. Designed with accessibility and affordability in mind, the robot uses 3D-printed parts and readily available components, keeping the overall cost below $5,000 and requiring no specialized equipment to build.

Standing about one meter tall and weighing 35.2 pounds (16 kilograms), the humanoid features modular actuators powered by cycloidal gears—an efficient and durable mechanical design. The robot’s entire hardware, software, and training resources are openly available, enabling users to build, modify, and enhance the system with ease.

While humanoid robotics continues to grow in fields like automation, healthcare, and research, many aspiring roboticists face hurdles due to high costs and proprietary systems. Commercial robots often come with expensive hardware, closed-source software, and the need for specialized tools, making them difficult to repair or customize. These limitations prevent many learners and hobbyists from engaging fully in the field.

To address this gap, the Berkeley Humanoid Lite team developed a platform that uses only standard desktop 3D printers and widely available parts. The modular design makes it possible to construct and upgrade the robot piece by piece, without the need for CNC machines or custom circuit boards. If a part breaks, it can be quickly reprinted and replaced, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

The actuators are built around a custom-designed 3D-printed gearbox that compensates for the material limitations of plastic. By using a cycloidal gear structure with large gear teeth, the design distributes forces more evenly, minimizing wear and extending the part’s lifespan. Tests have shown these actuators can withstand frequent use and perform comparably to their commercial counterparts.

Assembly of the robot takes about a week for beginners, though this timeline can vary depending on prior experience. The growing community of builders actively shares progress and troubleshooting tips through platforms like Discord, fostering collaboration and continuous improvement.

The increasing availability of low-cost actuators has contributed to the broader robotics ecosystem in recent years. Still, Berkeley Humanoid Lite’s modular and scalable approach continues to offer a unique advantage. Users can begin by building a single actuator, test its performance, and gradually expand to assembling full limbs or complete systems.

By removing financial and technical barriers, this project offers a valuable entry point for students, educators, and hobbyists looking to explore humanoid robotics. The Berkeley Humanoid Lite stands as a practical, adaptable, and community-driven alternative to more restrictive commercial options, helping to democratize access to one of the most dynamic areas of modern engineering.

By Impact Lab