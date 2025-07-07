Researchers from São Paulo State University (UNESP) and the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES) in Brazil have created a wearable device designed to enhance mobility for visually impaired individuals. The innovative system uses tactile feedback to alert users of nearby obstacles, promoting safer and more autonomous navigation.

Housed within a backpack, the device integrates a camera with an RGB depth sensor—mimicking human vision—and an image processing unit powered by a Jetson Nano minicomputer. This setup enables real-time object detection, image classification, segmentation, and speech processing. The research detailing the device, named NavWear, was published in the journal Disability and Rehabilitation: Assistive Technology.

“The backpack contains all the components, and its straps are equipped with vibration motors,” explained Aline Darc Piculo dos Santos, first author of the study and a professor at the University of São Paulo’s School of Architecture, Urbanism and Design. “If an obstacle is detected on the left, the left strap vibrates. If it’s on the right, the right vibrates. If it’s directly ahead, both sides vibrate.”

Santos developed NavWear during her doctoral studies at UNESP’s Bauru campus. One of the key decisions was to use tactile rather than auditory feedback. “Hearing is crucial for orientation and mobility in visually impaired individuals. Using audio warnings could interfere with their spatial awareness,” she noted.

The system is designed to complement, not replace, the traditional white cane—especially in detecting obstacles above the waistline that the cane cannot sense. The interdisciplinary development team included designers and electrical engineers, who focused not only on function but also on user comfort, intuitive interaction, and ease of use.

“We carried out a comprehensive review of mobility challenges faced by visually impaired people, and studied existing assistive technologies,” said Santos. “We also collaborated with a local institution for blind individuals to better understand the real-world needs of users. Most assistive devices emphasize function alone, but few consider the quality of interaction between user and device—something that can greatly affect acceptance and satisfaction.”

To test the device, the researchers conducted a pilot study involving 11 visually impaired adults and a mobility specialist. Participants highlighted their concerns about navigating unfamiliar environments and the limitations of the white cane in detecting higher-level obstacles.

NavWear was evaluated from two perspectives: its usability and how it influenced observers’ perceptions of the user. In controlled environments simulating real-world tasks, including blindfolded walking, participants reported fewer collisions and greater confidence while using the device.

“Participants said they felt safer and found it easier to complete the route,” Santos emphasized.

One limitation of the study, according to Santos, was the inability to test the prototype with blind users due to COVID-19 restrictions. “While the results are encouraging, they can’t yet be generalized to all visually impaired individuals,” she acknowledged. “Still, they underscore the potential of NavWear for outdoor mobility and its ability to complement existing tools like the white cane.”

As research continues, the team hopes to refine NavWear further and expand testing to a wider group of users, aiming to improve mobility, safety, and independence for the visually impaired community.

By Impact Lab