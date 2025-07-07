Breaking new ground in data transmission, Europe has achieved a record-setting 1.2 terabit-per-second quantum-safe data transfer over 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers). This milestone was made possible through a collaborative effort by CSC – IT Center for Science (Finland), SURF (Netherlands), and Nokia, showcasing the future of secure, high-speed, cross-border research connectivity.

The successful trial connected Amsterdam and Kajaani using quantum-safe, high-capacity fibre-optic infrastructure. The data—both real and synthetic—was transferred directly disk-to-disk across five operational research and education networks: NORDUnet (Nordic backbone), Sunet (Sweden), SIKT (Norway), and Funet (CSC’s Finnish network). This trial not only tested the technical feasibility but also laid a foundation for operational deployment.

At the core of the solution was Nokia’s IP/MPLS routing and quantum-safe optical transport technology. Nokia demonstrated its Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) to manage “elephant flows”—massive, continuous data streams—crucial for handling the exponential growth of data used in AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Their optical solution enabled reliable transmission of HPC-generated datasets over vast distances without performance degradation.

As demand for large-scale AI model training and research computing surges, robust, high-throughput infrastructure is essential. This test confirms that secure, multi-domain, long-distance data transfers are both technically viable and future-ready, enabling seamless cross-border collaboration.

“We design research networks with future needs in mind,” said Jani Myyry, Senior Network Specialist at CSC. “Kajaani already hosts the LUMI supercomputer, and with the upcoming LUMI-AI and AI Factory, pan-European connectivity is critical. Despite the physical distance, we’ve shown that data can move swiftly and securely.”

The trial reinforces the importance of strategic digital infrastructure for scientific advancement. By aligning with Europe’s supercomputing goals—including initiatives like GPT-nl and climate data processing for the KNMI—SURF and CSC are preparing for scalable, cross-border AI collaboration.

“At SURF we are ready to take the next step in aligning the European supercomputers,” added Arno Bakker, Senior Network Specialist at SURF. “This opens possibilities like training GPT-nl on LUMI or processing vast meteorological datasets hosted in the Netherlands.”

Nokia emphasized the broader implications: “As we prepare for the next wave of AI factories and supercomputers, we’re proud to provide the resilient, high-capacity, and quantum-safe infrastructure needed to support this transformation,” said Mikhail Lenko, Customer Solutions Architect at Nokia. “This is a key step toward scaling research and innovation across Europe.”

Ultimately, this transcontinental demonstration proves that even over great distances, secure and rapid data movement is not only possible—it’s ready to power the future of AI and research.

By Impact Lab