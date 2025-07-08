Northumbria University in Newcastle has secured more than €250,000 through the European Union’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) to support cutting-edge research into sustainable materials for 3D printing in the construction sector. The project centers on developing geopolymer building materials, which replace conventional cement with alternative activators derived from industrial and agricultural waste.

The initiative is led by Associate Professor Keerthan Poologanathan from the Department of Civil Engineering, with support from Dr. Vikki Edmondson and Dr. Mohammadali Rezazadeh. The core scientific research will be conducted by Dr. Jyotirmoy Mishra, who joins Northumbria University as part of the MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowship.

The goal of the project is to engineer novel, extrudable geopolymer mortars tailored for robotic 3D printing. These materials are designed to offer a substantially lower environmental footprint compared to traditional Portland cement. By utilizing waste-based activators, the team aims to reduce the carbon intensity of construction materials while enhancing their structural performance.

Research efforts will involve a systematic investigation into key parameters, including solidification behavior, workability, compressive strength, microstructure, and long-term durability. The project will also feature a comprehensive life cycle analysis to evaluate the ecological impact of the developed materials. Potential activators include fly ash, granulated blast furnace slag, and agricultural residues—all of which could help reduce CO₂ emissions in the construction industry.

The fellowship recognizes Northumbria University’s growing influence in sustainable engineering and advanced manufacturing. According to Dr. Poologanathan, the MSCA award highlights the university’s role as a center for interdisciplinary research and innovation. He noted that 3D-printed concrete is a pivotal step toward more sustainable infrastructure, capable of lowering emissions, reducing material waste, and improving long-term performance.

This project builds upon the university’s existing 3D printing infrastructure, established in its structural laboratory last year. It also includes strategic partnerships with 3D printer manufacturer Luyten 3D and UK-based ChangeMaker 3D, enhancing the project’s ability to translate academic research into industrial applications.

By combining expertise in material science, structural engineering, and digital manufacturing, the project aims to help redefine how buildings are constructed—both in terms of performance and environmental responsibility.

By Impact Lab