Bt Futurist Thomas Frey

We like to imagine time as a straight arrow—yesterday shaping today, today shaping tomorrow. But what if that’s backwards? What if the future is actually pulling us forward, shaping our choices in the present?

This isn’t just philosophy. It’s the engine behind nearly every innovation, invention, and bold decision in human history. The future isn’t some distant horizon—it’s a gravitational force, bending today’s reality toward what could be. When I say, “the future creates the present,” I mean that our vision of what’s ahead is already dictating what we build, what we prioritize, and how we act right now.

Think about it: why are companies pouring billions into quantum computing, fusion power, or generative AI? It’s not because those technologies are profitable today. It’s because of what they could unlock tomorrow. The future potential of curing diseases, decoding the universe, or creating machine-level intelligence is shaping today’s research grants, investment portfolios, and global policy discussions.

The same is true in our personal lives. The future version of ourselves—the one we hope to be—creates the decisions we make now. The student studies not because exams exist in the present moment, but because their future self will either have opportunities or regrets. Parents save money not for today’s bills, but for their child’s education a decade from now. The image of the future drives the behavior of the present.

When we recognize this dynamic, we see how dangerous short-term thinking really is. If we don’t consciously shape our vision of tomorrow, we allow others—corporations, governments, even algorithms—to define it for us. And in doing so, they quietly seize control of our present.

The lesson is simple but profound: the more clearly we imagine the future, the more intentional we can be about the present. Futures thinking isn’t about predictions—it’s about agency. It’s about understanding that our anticipation of what’s coming is already sculpting what’s here.

In other words, the future is never “out there.” It’s always with us, shaping our choices, our culture, and our world. The challenge isn’t to wait for it. The challenge is to own it.

