By Futurist Thomas Frey

When most people hear the word “metaverse,” they think of avatars, video games, or virtual meetings. But while the consumer-facing hype has cooled, a very different metaverse is quietly transforming industries—and it’s happening far from public view.

The industrial metaverse is not about escaping reality. It’s about redesigning it. Manufacturers are already using immersive simulations, digital twins, and extended reality tools to rethink how products are designed, factories are built, and supply chains are managed. According to industry reports, the market for industrial metaverse applications could grow to more than $150 billion by 2035. Companies already report 30% reductions in design time and 25% improvements in maintenance efficiency when using these tools.

This is not hype. It is a revolution unfolding behind closed doors.

A Metaverse You Don’t See

Unlike consumer applications, the industrial metaverse doesn’t announce itself with flashy headsets or social platforms. It lives in engineering labs, factory floors, and cross-border supply chains. Here, the metaverse is a workspace, not a playground.

Engineers use immersive simulations to test designs collaboratively before a single part is built. Global teams walk through digital factories to optimize workflows before breaking ground. Maintenance crews repair machines in real time with augmented overlays, guided by AI-enhanced models that predict failures before they happen.

These environments allow decisions to be made in the virtual first, physical second—cutting waste, reducing risk, and accelerating innovation.

The New Rules of Collaboration

One of the most profound impacts of the industrial metaverse is its ability to collapse organizational boundaries. Traditionally, design, engineering, and manufacturing teams worked in silos, often across continents. Now, simulations and visualizations allow them to collaborate as if they were standing side by side.

Suppliers, contractors, and manufacturers can co-create in shared digital spaces, dramatically reducing miscommunication and accelerating timelines. What once took months of prototyping can now happen in weeks, with near-perfect accuracy.

The industrial metaverse is not just a tool. It is a new operating system for global collaboration.

The Economic Stakes

The efficiencies unlocked by the industrial metaverse are staggering. Reducing design cycles by 30% doesn’t just save money—it changes competitive dynamics. Companies that adopt these tools will iterate faster, bring products to market sooner, and capture larger market share. Those that resist may find themselves unable to keep pace.

At scale, the industrial metaverse could reorder entire sectors of the economy. Supply chains may become more resilient, factories more adaptive, and industries more innovative. The firms that master these tools won’t just build better products—they will build them in ways competitors can’t match.

The Risks and Unknowns

Of course, there are risks. What happens when critical industrial processes rely on simulations that can be hacked, manipulated, or corrupted? If the industrial metaverse becomes the backbone of global manufacturing, it also becomes a high-value target for cyber warfare and corporate espionage.

There is also the question of dependence. As companies move more of their design and operational decision-making into digital replicas, will human judgment take a back seat? Could industries become so reliant on virtual models that they lose the capacity for flexibility when systems fail?

Final Thoughts

The industrial metaverse may not grab headlines like its consumer cousin, but its impact will be far greater. By 2035, it could represent a $150 billion market, transforming not just how products are made but how industries function.

This is not a future of avatars and virtual concerts. It is a future where the hidden metaverse becomes the engine of global production. By the time the public realizes what has happened, much of the world’s manufacturing infrastructure will already have been reshaped in digital space before ever touching the physical world.

The industrial metaverse isn’t just the next step in digital transformation—it is the foundation of a new industrial reality.

