By Futurist Thomas Frey

I’ve been playing a mental game lately: walking through my daily routine and asking “could a robot do this?” Not “should” a robot do it, but could it—technically, economically, practically. The list grows longer every time I play.

Making coffee. Folding laundry. Mowing the lawn. Cleaning gutters. Walking the dog. Sorting mail. Watering plants. Taking out trash. The tasks I’d happily delegate to machines vastly outnumber the tasks I actually enjoy doing myself.

Which raises a fascinating question: how many robots will the average household actually own? Not in some distant sci-fi future, but in 2030, 2035, and 2040—time horizons close enough that we can make educated predictions based on technology that already exists or is clearly emerging.

The answer, I suspect, will surprise you. And it varies dramatically based on whether you’re suburban or rural, have kids or don’t, own your home or rent. Let’s break it down.

The 2030 Household: The Early Adopters (3-7 Robots)

By 2030, robots in homes will still be relatively specialized, expensive, and concentrated among early adopters and families with specific needs. The average household will have 3-5 robots. Affluent households might have 7-10.

The Standard Suburban Family (2 adults, 2 kids, homeowners)

Robot #1: Advanced Floor Cleaning System (Non-humanoid) – This is the evolution of today’s Roomba. Not humanoid—just a sophisticated disc or small wheeled platform. But far smarter, with genuine room mapping, the ability to climb small obstacles, and enough intelligence to recognize and avoid toys, pet messes, and cables. Cost: $800-$1,200.

Robot #2: Lawn Maintenance Bot (Non-humanoid) – A wheeled platform that autonomously mows, edges, and basic landscaping. Looks nothing like a person—more like a sophisticated riding mower that drives itself. Handles yards up to half an acre reliably. Cost: $2,500-$4,000.

Robot #3 & #4: Kids’ Companion Bots (Humanoid, 4-feet tall) – If you have school-age children in 2030, you’ll likely have mandatory KidBots by then or shortly after. Four-foot humanoids that accompany kids to school, help with homework, and provide safety monitoring. These might be leased rather than owned, similar to phone plans. Cost: $180-$250/month per child.

Robot #5: Kitchen Assistant (Non-humanoid, countertop mounted or mobile arm) – Not a full humanoid, but a multi-armed system—possibly mounted above counters or a mobile platform with specialized arms. Handles meal prep tasks: chopping, stirring, basic cooking. Can’t plan a menu or shop for groceries yet, but can execute recipes you select. Cost: $3,000-$5,000.

Robot #6: Laundry Handler (Non-humanoid, specialized) – A system that transfers clothes from washer to dryer, folds basic items like towels and t-shirts (not complicated garments), and sorts into designated bins. Probably built into or attached to existing laundry appliances rather than a separate mobile unit. Cost: $2,000-$3,000.

Robot #7: Window/Vertical Surface Cleaner (Non-humanoid, wall-crawler) – A small climbing robot that cleans windows, mirrors, shower walls. Looks like a sophisticated disc or rectangular pad that adheres to vertical surfaces. Works on schedule, returns to charging station when done. Cost: $600-$900.

Total Investment: $9,880-$14,550 plus $360-$500/month for kid companions

Notice what’s missing: humanoid general-purpose robots. They exist in 2030, but they’re still expensive ($25,000+), somewhat clunky, and not cost-effective for most households compared to buying several specialized robots that each excel at specific tasks.

The Urban Apartment Dweller (Single or couple, renters)

Robot #1: Floor Cleaning System – Same as above, but optimized for smaller spaces and hard floors common in apartments. Cost: $600-$800.

Robot #2: Window Cleaner – Even more valuable in apartments with lots of windows and no easy exterior access. Cost: $600-$900.

Robot #3: Organization Assistant (Small, drawer-dwelling robots) – Multiple small robots that live in drawers and closets, gradually organizing contents overnight based on usage patterns. Cost: $400-$600 for a set.

Total Investment: $1,600-$2,300

Urban renters have less space and don’t own outdoor areas requiring maintenance. Their robot ownership is lower but still meaningful for quality of life improvements.

The Rural Homeowner (Family, large property)

Robots #1-6: Same as suburban family

Robot #7: Large-Scale Lawn/Land Management (Non-humanoid, heavy-duty) – For properties over one acre, a more robust system—possibly multiple coordinated units—that handle extensive mowing, brush clearing, basic trail maintenance. Cost: $8,000-$15,000.

Robot #8: Perimeter/Wildlife Monitoring (Non-humanoid, mobile sensors) – A patrol system that monitors property boundaries, detects intrusions (human or animal), and alerts owners to issues. Looks more like a security drone on wheels than a humanoid. Cost: $2,000-$3,500.

Total Investment: $19,880-$32,050 plus kid companion fees

Rural households have more land requiring maintenance, making robot investment higher but proportionally more valuable given the labor being replaced.

The 2035 Household: Mainstream Adoption (8-15 Robots)

By 2035, robots become middle-class standard rather than early-adopter luxury. Costs drop dramatically as manufacturing scales. Capabilities expand significantly. The average household has 8-12 robots. Affluent households might have 15-20.

The Standard Suburban Family

Everything from 2030, plus:

Robot #5: First Humanoid Helper (5-foot, general purpose) – By 2035, you can finally afford a humanoid robot that does multiple tasks. Not perfectly, but competently enough to justify the cost. It handles laundry (all of it, including folding complicated garments), basic meal prep, some cleaning, package retrieval, pet care, trash management. It’s your household utility player. Cost: $8,000-$12,000 (prices have dropped significantly).

Robot #6: Pet Care Specialist (Non-humanoid, mobile) – A rolling companion for your dog or cat. Dispenses food, refills water, plays with pets, monitors their health, cleans litter boxes, even walks dogs on safe routes. Cost: $1,500-$2,500.

Robot #7: Garden Management System (Non-humanoid, mobile platform) – Waters plants based on soil moisture, identifies and removes weeds, monitors for pests, harvests vegetables. Works autonomously in garden beds. Cost: $2,000-$3,500.

Robot #8: Gutter/Roof Maintenance (Non-humanoid, climbing) – A specialized climbing robot that cleans gutters, inspects roof condition, removes debris. Operates on schedule so gutters never clog. Cost: $1,200-$2,000.

Robot #9: Grocery Runner (Non-humanoid, autonomous vehicle attachment) – Works with your autonomous vehicle to retrieve groceries from curbside pickup or delivery points, bring them inside, and unload onto counters. Could be an attachment to your humanoid robot or a specialized system. Cost: $800-$1,500 (if separate from humanoid).

Robot #10: Smart Furniture Systems (Embedded intelligence) – Your bed adjusts automatically, your desk changes height throughout the day, your couch reconfigures based on who’s sitting. These aren’t separate robots but embedded systems that blur the line between furniture and robotics. Cost: $3,000-$6,000 spread across multiple furniture pieces.

Robot #11-12: Updated Kids’ Bots (5-foot, for middle schoolers) – Your kids have upgraded from their 4-foot fifth-grade models to 5-foot seventh-grade versions with more capabilities and privacy features. Cost: $200-$280/month per child.

Total Investment: $26,300-$41,000 plus $400-$560/month for kid companions

The Urban Professional (Couple, high-rise apartment)

Robot #1-3: Floor cleaning, window cleaning, organization (same as 2030)

Robot #4: Humanoid Assistant (5-foot) – In smaller urban spaces, one humanoid handles laundry, basic cleaning, meal prep, pet care. It’s more cost-effective than multiple specialized robots when space is limited. Cost: $8,000-$12,000.

Robot #5: Delivery/Retrieval Specialist (Non-humanoid, compact) – Meets delivery people at building entrance, retrieves packages, brings them to your apartment. Essential in high-rises where delivery logistics are complicated. Cost: $1,000-$1,800.

Robot #6: Closet/Wardrobe Assistant (Non-humanoid, rail-mounted) – A system that organizes clothes by occasion, weather-appropriateness, cleanliness. Suggests outfits. Manages dry cleaning logistics. Cost: $1,500-$2,500.

Total Investment: $12,100-$19,100

Urban dwellers still own fewer robots than suburban homeowners, but the gap is narrowing as robots handle urban-specific challenges like delivery coordination and vertical space management.

The Rural Homeowner

Everything from 2030, plus:

Robot #7: Large Humanoid Worker (Full-size, 6-foot) – Rural properties need serious labor capacity. A full-size humanoid handles heavy tasks: splitting firewood, moving equipment, basic construction projects, vehicle maintenance. Built for durability in outdoor conditions. Cost: $15,000-$22,000.

Robot #8: Livestock/Agriculture Assistant (Non-humanoid, specialized) – If you have chickens, goats, or small-scale agriculture, a specialized robot monitors animal health, manages feeding schedules, collects eggs, maintains coops. Cost: $3,000-$5,000.

Robot #9-10: Advanced Land Management (Non-humanoid, heavy equipment) – For properties over 5 acres, multiple specialized robots for trail maintenance, brush clearing, fence repair, snow removal. Cost: $12,000-$20,000 for the system.

Total Investment: $49,880-$79,050 plus kid companion fees

Rural robot ownership is significantly higher because property size and maintenance requirements justify substantial investment in labor automation.

The 2040 Household: Ubiquitous Automation (15-30+ Robots)

By 2040, robots are as common as appliances. Most households have 15-25 robots of various types. Affluent households might have 30-50, though many will be small, specialized, and barely noticeable.

The Standard Suburban Family

Robots #1-2: Floor and outdoor cleaning – Now ultra-sophisticated, barely noticed.

Robots #3-4: Full-size humanoid assistants (6-foot) – Two general-purpose humanoids handle most household labor: cooking, cleaning, laundry, maintenance, pet care, errands. They coordinate tasks between them, dividing labor efficiently. Cost: $6,000-$10,000 each (prices continue falling).

Robots #5-8: Kids’ full-size companions – Your high-school kids have full-size humanoid assistants that provide minimal monitoring but significant support for school projects, transportation coordination, and college prep. Cost: $150-$200/month per child.

Robots #9-15: Specialized task force (various forms) – Window cleaning, gutter maintenance, garden care, pet care, garage organization, home repair diagnostics, pest monitoring. Most are non-humanoid, purpose-built, small, and autonomous. Cost: $500-$1,500 each.

Robots #16-25: Micro-robots (drawer organizers, closet managers, small cleaners) – Dozens of small robots you barely think about as separate entities. They live in drawers, closets, and cabinets, organizing contents continuously. Cost: $50-$200 each.

Robot #26-30: Smart home infrastructure – Embedded intelligence in furniture, appliances, fixtures. Your entire home is mildly robotic—adjusting, optimizing, maintaining itself. Cost: $15,000-$25,000 spread across entire home infrastructure.

Total Investment: $42,000-$75,000 plus $600-$800/month for kids’ assistants

The Urban Professional

Robots #1-2: Humanoid assistants – Two smaller humanoids (5-foot) optimized for apartment living. Handle all household labor. Cost: $6,000-$10,000 each.

Robots #3-8: Specialized urban systems – Delivery coordination, closet management, pet care, window cleaning, organization assistants, building navigation helpers. Cost: $4,000-$8,000 total.

Robots #9-20: Micro-robots – Same as suburban—small organization and maintenance robots throughout the apartment. Cost: $600-$2,400 total.

Total Investment: $22,600-$38,400

The Rural Homeowner

Robots #1-4: Humanoid workers – Multiple full-size humanoids (6-foot) for extensive property maintenance. Some specialized for outdoor labor, others for household tasks. Cost: $24,000-$40,000 total.

Robots #5-15: Land and livestock management – Extensive systems for property maintenance, animal care, agriculture, perimeter security. Mix of mobile platforms, specialized vehicles, monitoring systems. Cost: $30,000-$50,000.

Robots #16-25: Building maintenance specialists – Roof inspection, siding repair, painting, fence maintenance, vehicle care, equipment maintenance. Cost: $15,000-$25,000.

Robots #26-40: Micro-robots and smart infrastructure – Same as suburban household. Cost: $16,000-$26,000.

Total Investment: $85,000-$141,000 plus kid assistants

Rural households have by far the highest robot ownership because they’re replacing the most human labor—maintaining large properties, caring for animals, managing equipment.

The Humanoid vs. Specialized Robot Split

An important pattern emerges: even in 2040, most household robots aren’t humanoid. The ratio is roughly:

2030: 90% specialized, 10% humanoid (if any humanoids at all)

2035: 75% specialized, 25% humanoid

2040: 60% specialized, 40% humanoid (by count), but humanoids handle 70%+ of labor hours

Humanoids become the generalists that handle varied tasks, but specialized non-humanoid robots remain more cost-effective for specific jobs. You’ll have humanoids for laundry, cooking, and cleaning. But you’ll still have specialized robots for window washing, lawn mowing, gutter cleaning, and dozens of other tasks where purpose-built designs outperform general-purpose humanoids.

The shift toward humanoids accelerates as their costs drop and capabilities expand, but specialized robots never disappear entirely—they just become smaller, cheaper, and more numerous.

What Drives Robot Adoption?

Three factors determine how many robots you’ll own:

Property size – The single biggest variable. Urban apartments need fewer robots than suburban houses need than rural properties need. Maintenance requirements scale with square footage and land area.

Family composition – Kids dramatically increase robot ownership through mandatory school companions (5th-12th grade). Pets add specialized care robots. Elderly family members might add health monitoring and assistance robots.

Income level – Obviously. But the income threshold for meaningful robot ownership drops dramatically over this decade. By 2040, middle-class families routinely own 15+ robots because individual unit costs have fallen below $1,000 for most specialized robots and below $10,000 for capable humanoids.

The Lease vs. Buy Question

By 2035, most households will lease rather than buy robots, especially humanoids. Similar to phone plans, you’ll pay $200-$500/month for a robot subscription that includes:

The physical robot (upgraded every 2-3 years)

Software updates and new capabilities

Repairs and replacements

Insurance coverage

Integration with home automation systems

This shifts robots from capital expenditure to operating expense, making adoption far more accessible. The total investments listed above might be 40-60% lower if you’re leasing rather than buying.

Final Thoughts

In 2030, the average suburban household will have 3-7 robots, mostly specialized. By 2035, that grows to 8-15 robots, including your first humanoid general-purpose helper. By 2040, you’ll have 15-30 robots doing everything from major household tasks to tiny background maintenance you barely notice.

Rural households will have the most robots—potentially 40+ by 2040—because they’re replacing the most human labor managing extensive properties. Urban households will have the fewest—but still 10-20 by 2040—because their spaces are smaller and some services (like lawn care) aren’t relevant.

The future isn’t one robot butler doing everything. It’s an ecosystem of specialized machines, a few capable humanoids, dozens of micro-robots, and embedded intelligence throughout your home infrastructure. Most of your robots won’t look human. Many will be so small and autonomous you’ll forget they’re robots at all.

You won’t think about “owning 25 robots” any more than you currently think about “owning 15 computer processors” (in your phone, car, appliances, etc.). They’ll just be infrastructure—the invisible helpers that make modern life function.

The question isn’t whether you’ll own robots. It’s how many you’ll own before you stop counting them as separate things and start thinking of them simply as how homes work.

And that transition will happen sooner than you think.

