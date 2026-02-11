By Futurist Thomas Frey

The Most Popular Bad Idea in Human History

Let’s talk about aliens walking among us.

You’ve seen the posts. You’ve heard the theories. A suspiciously calm coworker who never seems cold. A celebrity who hasn’t aged since 1987. A politician giving a press conference who blinks at slightly the wrong frequency. The internet has decided: aliens are here, they look just like us, and they’re hiding in plain sight.

I hate to be the one to break this to you.

But if a person were born on another planet — any other planet, literally anywhere else in the universe — the chances of them looking like you are so vanishingly small that “practically zero” is being generous. We’re talking about odds that make winning the lottery while being struck by lightning while finding a parking spot in Manhattan look like a sure thing.

Let me explain why, and I promise it’ll ruin every alien conspiracy theory you’ve ever enjoyed.

First, Let’s Talk About Gravity

Earth’s gravity is 9.8 meters per second squared. That number shaped everything about you.

Your bones are dense enough to hold you upright but not so dense that moving is exhausting. Your heart pumps blood at exactly the pressure needed to get it to your brain — which, conveniently, is about five and a half feet off the ground. Your muscles are calibrated for this specific tug. Even the way your face sags slightly as you age is a gravity story.

Now put a person on a planet with twice Earth’s gravity. Over generations, their descendants get shorter, stockier, with thicker legs, denser bones, and hearts working twice as hard. Their neck muscles become enormous just to hold their head up. They probably don’t have much of a neck at all, actually. They’re basically a head sitting directly on a torso, with legs like fire hydrants.

Put a person on a planet with half Earth’s gravity and you get the opposite — tall, spindly, with bones light as balsa wood, a heart that barely has to try, and a silhouette that looks like someone stretched a person out on a taffy machine.

Neither of these beings, after a few thousand generations, looks remotely like you. And we haven’t even started yet.

The Atmosphere Problem (This One’s Bad)

Earth’s atmosphere is 21% oxygen. That’s the number. It took billions of years of cyanobacteria photosynthesizing their little hearts out to get us here, and every single cell in your body is calibrated for 21%.

A planet with 15% oxygen produces beings with massive lung capacity — barrel-chested, slow-moving, deeply relaxed about everything because they’ve basically been at altitude their whole lives. A planet with 30% oxygen produces beings with small, efficient lungs, who would find our air suffocatingly thick and would probably spend most of their time being slightly drunk on oxygen.

And that’s assuming the other planet even uses oxygen. Some planets might have nitrogen-based biospheres, methane atmospheres, or chemical soups we haven’t named yet. A being that evolved to breathe methane and decided to walk among us would dissolve our atmosphere on contact and we would dissolve theirs. This is not a recipe for blending in at the grocery store.

The Sun Situation

Here’s one people don’t think about: the length of a day.

Your entire body clock — your circadian rhythm, your sleep cycles, your hormone release patterns, your digestion, your mood — is tuned to a 24-hour rotation. It’s so fundamental that when you fly across six time zones you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck for three days.

Now imagine a planet that rotates every 11 hours. The beings there sleep in short bursts, wake constantly, have metabolisms running at double speed, and would find our 24-hour cycle maddening. They’d be pacing the halls at 3am wondering why nothing is happening. They’d think we were in a coma.

A planet rotating every 60 hours produces beings that sleep for 20 hours at a stretch, have enormous energy reserves, and experience time the way your grandmother experiences the internet. They would visit Earth and find us exhausting, frenetic, and frankly kind of rude for always being in such a hurry.

Neither of these beings has evolved a standard human sleep schedule. So your alien neighbor who works the night shift and seems really tired all the time? Probably just works the night shift.

Food: The Great Wildcard

Everything about human anatomy — teeth, jaw structure, digestive system, gut microbiome, the length of your intestines — is a direct response to what our ancestors ate for millions of years.

An alien that evolved eating, say, crystalline minerals would have teeth like a rock grinder, stomach acid that would dissolve our kitchen countertops, and a digestive tract built like an industrial processing plant. One that evolved eating pure light (yes, some Earth plants do this, so bear with me) would have no digestive system at all and would essentially be a very complicated leaf.

The fun scenario is a planet with extremely competitive food sources — where everything is poisonous and you have to process it through seventeen different biological filters before it becomes edible. That being would have the most complicated internal organ arrangement imaginable. Their torso would be entirely occupied by digestive equipment. They’d have no room for a liver in the traditional sense. They’d be baffled by our habit of just… putting food directly in our mouths.

“You just eat it? Without detoxifying it first? You just… chew and swallow?” shudder

The Temperature Question

Humans function between roughly 95°F and 105°F internal temperature. Narrow range. We die outside it.

A planet 30% closer to its star produces beings that run hot, have cooling systems where we have heating systems, sweat constantly and profusely, and would find our ambient temperature dangerously cold. They’d be walking around in what we consider a comfortable 72°F and slowly freezing to death while smiling politely.

A planet in the outer reaches of a solar system produces beings that function at temperatures that would require your freezer to achieve. They could stand in a snowstorm in shorts and feel pleasantly toasty. They’d come to Earth and immediately start sweating in ways that would concern everyone around them.

Neither of these beings wears the same wardrobe as you. Neither has the same complexion. Neither has internal organs in the same place, assuming they have internal organs, which is also not guaranteed.

The Threats That Shaped Us

Here’s my favorite one.

Every predator that hunted your ancestors gave you something. Eyes in the front of your head instead of the sides — because your ancestors needed to judge distance to catch prey and avoid being caught. The ability to run for long distances without stopping — because persistence hunting was how early humans took down animals faster than us. Excellent color vision — because distinguishing ripe from unripe fruit mattered enormously.

Now imagine a planet where the main predator hunts by detecting electromagnetic fields. Your alien ancestors would have evolved to not emit electromagnetic fields, or to emit misleading ones, or to detect them first. None of this requires eyes, particularly. It doesn’t require color vision. It doesn’t require depth perception of the human variety.

Or a planet where the main threat is aerial — predators dropping from above. Your alien ancestors would have evolved all-around vision, hearing tuned to the sky, the ability to flatten against the ground, and probably a shell or something. They’re not going to look like they could shop at the Gap.

So What Would They Actually Look Like?

Honestly? We have no idea. And that’s the point.

The reason humans look like humans is that we’re the product of billions of specific evolutionary rolls of the dice on one specific planet with one specific gravity, atmosphere, temperature range, rotation period, food supply, predator population, and about a thousand other variables. Change any of them significantly — let alone all of them simultaneously — and you get something that’s biologically plausible but looks absolutely nothing like us.

It might be beautiful. It might be terrifying. It might be so alien to our visual processing that we’d have genuine difficulty perceiving it as a living thing at all.

What it would not be is a slightly pale person with good cheekbones who works in finance.

The Real Conspiracy

Here’s the actual thought experiment hiding inside this one.

The reason we imagine aliens looking like us isn’t because that’s likely. It’s because we’re terrible at imagining things that look genuinely different. Our brains run on pattern recognition trained on everything we’ve ever seen — and almost everything we’ve ever seen is Earth life.

So when we imagine an alien, we start with a human and start subtracting. Bigger eyes. Smaller nose. Grey skin. But the skeleton is still human. The posture is still human. There are still two eyes, in roughly the right place, pointing forward.

This is called anthropomorphism, and we do it with everything. We put faces on cars. We see animals as having human emotions. We describe computer programs as “wanting” things. We’re hardwired to see ourselves in everything around us.

The aliens-among-us theory isn’t really a theory about aliens. It’s a theory about us. It reveals how powerfully we project our own form onto the universe. How instinctively we assume that intelligence and consciousness must come packaged the way ours does.

The universe is almost certainly stranger and richer and weirder than that.

If intelligent life exists elsewhere — and I believe it does — it almost certainly doesn’t stand upright, breathe oxygen, maintain a 98.6°F internal temperature, or need coffee to function in the morning.

It might not even experience time the way we do.

It definitely doesn’t look like your coworker who never seems cold.

Although I’ll admit… that guy is still a little suspicious.

