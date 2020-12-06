By Dawn Gesk

A grocery store in Toronto is making it easier for customers to shop from the comfort of their homes amid the pandemic with the first 3D virtual grocery shopping portal in Canada.

The 3D virtual shopping experience comes courtesy of gourmet grocer McEwan Fine Foods Don Mills through a partnership with Inabuggy – an online grocery delivery service that launched in 2015.

Through the virtual 3D walkthrough of McEwan Fine Foods, customers can browse curated aisles of the store just like they were shopping in person. They can select items they want to purchase from store shelves and display cases and add them to their cart for purchase.

The shopping tour gives customers the ability to shop quickly or browse aisles for produce, meats, fish, prepared meals, and gourmet grocery items.

“We have a wide variety of unique products and quality produce and this feature will allow our guests to discover our offerings from the comfort of their homes, making it even easier to eat well,” Mark McEwan, chef and owner of The McEwan Group, said.

McEwan Fine Foods offers these orders for next-day delivery or pickup, keeping the entire shopping experience contactless for the customer.

The 3D virtual grocery shopping portal can be accessed through Inabuggy’s app or website.

“Our first-of-its-kind virtual shopping portal piloted with McEwan Don Mills is offering customers a glimpse into the online grocery shopping experience of the future,” added Julian Gleizer, CEO and founder of Inabuggy. “This premium experience enhances both customer engagement and convenience, and lets customers get a close-up view of store items within each aisle, letting them feel like they are physically in the store.”

The news of the virtual grocery shopping experience comes as Toronto reported over 36,400 positive cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to Toronto Public Health. To date, Canada has had over 319,000 positive coronavirus cases and over 11,300 COVID-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Via IbTimes.com