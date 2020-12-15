Everyone wants to know what it’s like to fly, and the BMW Electrified Wingsuit brings that fantasy to life. This concept product allows you to soar through the sky at 186 mph without any restrictions while offering a compact and light design. To make this possible, the electric wingsuit boasts BMW technology and uses a chest-mounted rig for power. It offers 15 kW of grunt between two carbon impellers.

These impellers spin at a speed of 25,000 rpm and produce thrust for up to five minutes, so your journey just keeps getting better. The combination of these features allows you to cover a longer distance at a fast speed. Overall, the BMW Electrified Wingsuit offers a futuristic quality while allowing you to look superhuman while gliding through the skies.

Via TheGadgetFlow.com