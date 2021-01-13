STEP FORWARD FOR DRONE DELIVERIES

The Federal Aviation Administration announced its new rules on Monday

Drones will now be allowed to fly at night and above people

The rules mean that drone delivery for companies is one step closer

UPS, Google, Amazon and Walmart are all working on drone deliveries

Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries.

The FAA said its long-awaited rules for the drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to enable their identification from the ground.

Previously, small drone operations over people were limited to operations over people who were directly participating in the operation, located under a covered structure, or inside a stationary vehicle – unless operators had obtained a waiver from the FAA.

The rules will take effect 60 days after publication in the federal register in January.

Drone manufacturers will have 18 months to begin producing drones with Remote ID, and operators will have an additional year to provide Remote ID.

Via DailyMail.com