Calling all Cyberpunk 2077 fans, Blade Runner stans, and tech futurists, your moment is almost here. The natural progression in design, paired with the rapid changes in technology, has created the perfect breeding ground for innovation.

Not to mention, some of the latest technology on display around the world looks pretty awesome. Looking like something out of Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, BigRep’s 3D printed motorcycle is a stunning and impressive display of how far the fairly new process of large-scale 3D printing can go in vehicle manufacturing.

The Electric Nera Motorcycle

Named the Nera E-Bike, this motorcycle is fully electric, perfect for building a sustainable future.

BigRep is a leader in the manufacture of large-format industrial 3D printers, and the company develops printers aimed at bringing into fruition large-scale and fully functioning prototypes.

The Nera E-Bike concept vehicle is a demonstration of where large-format 3D technology is right now, and where BigRep hopes to take it in the future. The Nera project itself was completed in collaboration with BigRep’s in-house innovation division, led by Marco Mattia Cristofori and Maximilian Sedlak.

3D-Printed Power

The Nera E-Bike is a concept vehicle, and not intended for production, but it still has a host of features that go beyond just its stylishly printed frame. The futuristic bike has a host of groundbreaking additions like printed, airless tires, embedded electronics, and forkless steering.

Nera also includes a lightweight rhomboid wheel rim and flexible bumpers instead of a separate suspension. Even more impressive is that the only thing, not 3D printed on the bike are the electric components, which fit snugly in the Nera’s printed customizable frame.

Daniel Büning, Co-founder and Managing Director of the lab describes the vision for Nera as combining, “several innovations developed by NOWlab, such as the airless tire, functional integration, and embedded sensor technology.”

This bike and our other prototypes push the limits of engineering creativity and will reshape am technology as we know it.”

We should also mention that there are many vehicle companies across the globe looking into large-scale 3D printing not just for prototyping, but as a possible manufacturing option. The medium-term future of the automobile industry could be paved with fully 3D printed cars and even motorcycles that can be created in the convenience of your home.

Yet, hopefully, there won’t be any replicantsfor a while. What do you think of the Nera E-Bike?

Via InterestingEngineering.com