By Pat Hagan

The goggles reveal the exact layout of delicate nerves surrounding growths

Around 30 UK patients have already benefited and thousands more may follow

They are being trialled by experts at University College London Hospital

Virtual reality-style goggles that let doctors ‘see’ inside the body can spare patients with facial tumours from disfiguring paralysis.

The goggles reveal the exact layout of delicate nerves surrounding growths, helping surgeons avoid damaging them during surgery

About 30 UK patients have already been among the first in the world to benefit from the cutting-edge technology – and thousands more could follow if the procedure is rolled out across the NHS in the next few years.

The goggles, which are fastened via a strap around the surgeon’s head, are being trialled at University College London Hospital, where experts are deploying them as a treatment for parotid tumours.

